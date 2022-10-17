Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Related
Amarillo PD respond to hostage situation at local hotel
Update (Friday, 8:20 a.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released an incident report in the wake of a Thursday afternoon SWAT-involved standoff in the 2100 block of South Coulter Street. According to the department report, 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols was arrested on a charge of alleged “Unlawful Restraint and Deadly Conduct” after […]
abc7amarillo.com
Hostage released, suspect detained after La Quinta SWAT standoff
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman is safe after a man reportedly took her hostage at Amarillo's La Quinta Inn on Thursday afternoon. Police said they were called to the hotel on a report of a man "waving a gun around and yelling." As police got there, they got...
Amarillo Police release details on Monday armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday morning armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a store in west Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the Dollar General located at 403 south Western Street on a call […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder
An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo. According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery. The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed...
KFDA
Authorities question 2 juveniles after bomb threat made against Pampa High School
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities placed two juvenile suspects into custody after a bomb threat was made against Pampa High School today. As school was dismissed today, high school officials were told of the threat made against the school. Pampa Police Department received the call about 3:35 p.m. and said...
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
KFDA
Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has been arrested after DPS found over $100,000 in cash and four grams of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. According to DPS, on Monday, Oct. 17,, at around 3:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Buick Envision traveling west on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
KFDA
Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
Amarillo Makes the Top 200 Cities for Single Moms
When it comes to being a parent no parent wants to be a single parent. Life happens and things happen and you find yourself as a single mom its a plus when you're in a good city. I found myself a single mom 11 years ago, and it's tough especially...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Amarillo on Thursday. The crash happened northbound on I-27 at McCormick Road at around 2:30 a.m.
Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
acranger.com
AC says yes to drugs
Dr. Asanga Ranasinghe, professor of physical sciences, sponsors the STEM club on the Washington Street Campus and encourages all students to join. They meet on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. in the STEM research center, Room 103. APD partners with AC to test drugs. By DAISY BURTON. Student Reporter. Dr. Asanga...
abc7amarillo.com
Trench project on Bolton Street to impact traffic, City of Amarillo says
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A trench repair project on Bolton Street will impact traffic beginning Wednesday, the City of Amarillo announced. The project will include the area of Bolton Street between S.E. 13th Ave. and S.E. 16th Ave. The intersections at Bolton Street and S.E. 13th Ave. and Bolton Street and S.E. 16th Ave. will remain open.
Myhighplains.com
New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
abc7amarillo.com
Students to celebrate Airport History Day at Rick Husband International Airport
Amarillo has a rich history of aviation, and it all started when the first aircraft landed in the city in 1918. Since then, the city has been home to the Old Municipal Airport, opened in 1929, and English Field, which was damaged by a fire in 1937 and eventually redeveloped into the current Amarillo International Airport that is now known as the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport travelers use today.
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
Comments / 4