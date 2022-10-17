ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets for North Pole Express go on sale Nov. 1

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
The 1917 steam locomotive at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture will be loaded with good cheer for the holidays Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 when the North Pole Express makes its annual run to visit Santa Claus. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Children of all ages can ride the North Pole Express to see Santa Claus Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

North Pole Express tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. online at https://northpoleexpress2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $17 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Children 1 year of age and under are free. Children 2 years of age and older must have a ticket.

TIFTON, GA
