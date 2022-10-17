Tickets for North Pole Express go on sale Nov. 1
TIFTON — Children of all ages can ride the North Pole Express to see Santa Claus Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
North Pole Express tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. online at https://northpoleexpress2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $17 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Children 1 year of age and under are free. Children 2 years of age and older must have a ticket.
Comments / 0