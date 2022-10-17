Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
The Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert is back — with a Disney princess and live audiences
Is the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert happening this year? Is there a 2022 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert? Who is Lea Salonga? How do you get tickets for the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert? When can you get tickets for the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert?
Netflix is adapting 2 of the greatest novels of all time
Book adaptations, for obvious reasons, offer a never-ending wellspring of creative inspiration for all the major streaming services, helping them to keep their development pipelines chock-a-block with new projects that can turn into compelling releases that keep people subscribed. On that score, coming to Netflix soon is a pair of major projects — a series, and a feature-length film — adapted from two of the most celebrated novels in history.
We Have the 50 Best, Coziest Christmas Books of All Time To Help Celebrate Santa Claus Coming to Town
Christmastime can be one of the most festive, nostalgic and magical times of the year. And to mark the joyous occasion, you’ll want to maximize your seasonal storytelling. Go beyond holiday movie marathons and streaming your favorite winter rom-coms, and dive into this list of the best Christmas books of all time—they’ll go great with a crackling fire and a steaming mug of hot chocolate.
