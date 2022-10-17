Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
guitargirlmag.com
Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater welcomes over 150,000 guests since grand opening, receives widespread accolades
October 19, 2022—Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater continues to receive praise from artists, industry leaders and fans alike, having now welcomed over 150,000 guests since opening its doors this past spring. Alabama’s newest cultural destination, the Orion will host numerous concerts and community events through the remainder of its inaugural...
doppleronline.ca
Ill Abilities – No Excuses No Limits at the Algonquin Theatre Oct. 26
ILL-ABILITIES is an International breaking (breakdance) crew comprised of eight dancers (bboy/breakers) from around the world. Created in the summer of 2007 by Montreal-based dancer/motivational speaker Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, ILL-ABILITIES was an all-star team of differently-abled dancers whose goal was to compete in the breakdance competition circuit, showing the world that anything is possible.
WAFF
Canebrake Witches Ride takes flight this weekend
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - All you witchy women and warlocks gather ‘round, now! The Canebrake Witches Ride is taking flight yet again!. Bicycles and golf carts are a bit more reliable than broomsticks, that’s why these witches are riding around the neighborhood to throw out candy to the little ones and raise money for the Pink Elephant Project.
Huntsville Weekend Roundup October 21 – 23
Halloween is just around the corner, but if you can’t wait you can get a head start on it this Huntsville Weekend! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Forget the tricks, have some treats!. Got candy on your...
New Christmas tradition coming to Ditto Landing
From Dec. 2 - Dec. 31, community members will have the opportunity to buy a tree at the Tree Farm, visit the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa's Depot, take a stroll through Christmas Card Lane, along with other activities.
‘It’s my addiction’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Every October, the green glow coming from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast in Cullman’s historic district can be seen from blocks away. Marcus and Jessica Loegler create a dramatic Halloween scene on their lawn for passersby to admire each year. This year, the eerie skeleton graveyard spans the length of the front yard with well over 50 assembled ghosts and ghouls, not including the numerous lights casting the green glow. The Loeglers normally start setting up their Halloween decorations the first weekend in October, spending six or seven hours in their yard on the...
WHNT-TV
Two members of the News 19 family spread their wings to their next chapter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 has some bittersweet news to share. As we all know, News 19 has some wonderful talent and while we miss them, it’s always great to see them succeed. News 19 Weekend Anchor/Reporter Hannah Jones will be leaving News 19 on October 19....
North Alabama pizza master competes in national competition
One North Alabama pizza master showed his love and speed for pizza making during Marco's Pizza's "Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest."
Alabama’s largest Starbucks coming to Huntsville Autograph Collection Hotel
A new hotel development in Huntsville means that the largest Starbucks location in Alabama will be coming to the Rocket City. The cafe will be situated in the $40 million Autograph Collection by Marriott, which will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena.
Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park, 2nd largest in the country, going strong at 60
Cummings Research Park began as an idea by the architect of America’s race to the moon and a land purchase by two leaders of an engineering firm who wanted to carry out the vision. It is now the second largest research park in the country and fourth largest in...
$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents
A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
"I think that is the only thing you have left is a name."
Breeze Airways announces new destinations flying out of Huntsville
Breeze Airways has announced it will now offer flights to Orlando, Fl and Charleston, SC out of Huntsville International Airport.
With sub-30 temps, what should we do with plants?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As you may have heard during our weather forecasts, we’re expecting some much colder temperatures in the next few days. While us humans can throw a sweatshirt on or make the dog walk a little shorter, what should we do with our plants?. A cold...
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us. Matthew 25: 40-45 reads: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
utv44.com
Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned
Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
WTVC
Teacher under scrutiny after alleged inappropriate remark at drag event
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TND) — A middle school teacher is now at the center of controversy in an Alabama school district — and around the country — after he appeared in a local "Drag Queen Story Time" A video of the event, hosted by Hard Knocks Rescue &...
Cold Nights Ahead – How To Safely Heat Your Home
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WHNT) – The Tennessee Valley will experience the coldest air since March 13th thanks to a blast of arctic cold air. With lows the next few nights forecast to fall into the upper 20s we will all be trying to find ways to stay warm! Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning Ethan Fitzgerald with […]
Comments / 0