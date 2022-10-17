ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Gardeners act to protect plants as freezing cold moves in

By John Pepitone, Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CvXF_0icObuJ600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hard freeze warning has homeowners across the metro scrambling to protect their plants.

It’s been a hard year for gardeners, too wet early on, and then too hot and too dry for much of the growing season. It’s been a challenge for many to keep their plants thriving.

Many vegetables came in late this year, so if you still have fruit on the vine, experts at the Soil Service Garden Center say you should plan on harvesting it before the overnight freeze.

For flower gardeners, house plants and tropical plants that have spent the summer outdoors also need to be moved inside.

KC Mega Match makes its return to partner with five shelters

“If you have some good-looking tomatoes that are going right now, I would go ahead and harvest those,” A plant expert at Soil Service Garden Center, Kyle Darrow said. “Get them ready to eat or preserve them, whatever you do with them.

“Anything else that’s out there, anything not completely ripe yet, throw your frost guard, even a bed sheet over it will do a lot better than just being exposed to the elements.”

With all the watering that’s been taking place for the last month or so, it’s also important to disconnect hoses overnight.

Use gravity to drain hoses so the water inside won’t freeze overnight.

You also can give plants that will remain outdoors a good watering. Darrow says water helps insulate and protect plants.

Kansas City to celebrate park upgrades, with more to come

Darrow says fall flowers like mums and pansies are hardier and can survive a night or two of below-freezing temperatures.

Warm season annuals that you want to keep should be moved inside now.

Darrow says they don’t have to have a lot of suns, just protected from the cold.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space

Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy