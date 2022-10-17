Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
KSP ask for help finding man wanted for questioning after assault
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is asking for the public’s help locating a person wanted for questioning in reference to an assault that took place in Livingston County on Thursday evening. KSP received a call from Livingston County Dispatch just after 5...
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
kbsi23.com
Paducah police looking for woman facing felony theft charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are looking for a Paducah woman who faces felony theft charges. Police say she stole large amounts of merchandise from two local retailers. Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, is charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. Burnside is...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police searching for reel trailer reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a reel trailer belonging to a local company was stolen in Grave County, Kentucky. KSP Post 1 says Fiber Works Installation reported the theft to state troopers just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trailer was last seen around 4 p.m. last Friday behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 Kentucky 1710 in Graves County.
KFVS12
2 men arrested in connection with fentanyl trafficking investigation in Calloway Co.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation. Joshua C. Evans was arrested on charges of firearms enhanced trafficking controlled substance, second offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivative); firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces - 5 pounds), first offense; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Police looking for woman accused of stealing more than $6K in merchandise from Paducah stores
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing large amounts of merchandise from two area stores. Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. She’s accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise earlier in...
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County crash sends Mayfield woman to hospital
A two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Wednesday afternoon sent a Mayfield woman to the hospital. The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of KY 945 and KY 440. Graves County Sheriff's deputies determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old April Davis of Mayfield, stopped at a stop...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found
REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police
The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
newsleaderonline.com
More Carroll County drug arrests
An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively to target drug...
KFVS12
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of wanted man
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kevil, Kentucky man, wanted by police, was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday, October 18. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a suspicious SUV on Old Mayfield Road, in the Freemont area, and found Dakota A. Miller. The 26-year-old...
KFVS12
14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s...
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
KFVS12
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.
Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. Perryville man killed in crash. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Perryville man...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
Murray Ledger & Times
Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court
MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
Kait 8
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
Comments / 0