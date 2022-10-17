ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person

MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
Paducah police looking for woman facing felony theft charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are looking for a Paducah woman who faces felony theft charges. Police say she stole large amounts of merchandise from two local retailers. Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, is charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. Burnside is...
State police searching for reel trailer reported stolen in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a reel trailer belonging to a local company was stolen in Grave County, Kentucky. KSP Post 1 says Fiber Works Installation reported the theft to state troopers just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trailer was last seen around 4 p.m. last Friday behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 Kentucky 1710 in Graves County.
2 men arrested in connection with fentanyl trafficking investigation in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation. Joshua C. Evans was arrested on charges of firearms enhanced trafficking controlled substance, second offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivative); firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces - 5 pounds), first offense; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests

Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
Graves County crash sends Mayfield woman to hospital

A two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Wednesday afternoon sent a Mayfield woman to the hospital. The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of KY 945 and KY 440. Graves County Sheriff's deputies determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old April Davis of Mayfield, stopped at a stop...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found

REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police

The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
More Carroll County drug arrests

An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively to target drug...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of wanted man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kevil, Kentucky man, wanted by police, was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday, October 18. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a suspicious SUV on Old Mayfield Road, in the Freemont area, and found Dakota A. Miller. The 26-year-old...
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County

Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.

Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. Perryville man killed in crash. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Perryville man...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court

MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
