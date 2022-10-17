Read full article on original website
Exercise Intervention During Chemotherapy Beneficial
THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — An exercise intervention performed during chemotherapy can prevent fatigue and reduce decreases in cardiorespiratory fitness (peak oxygen uptake [VO2peak]), according to a study published online Oct. 18 in JACC: CardioOncology. Gabriela G.F. van der Schoot, M.D., from the University Medical Center Groningen...
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
Use of Anesthesia Care for Cataract Surgery Examined
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Anesthesia care is more common among Medicare beneficiaries undergoing cataract surgery versus other low-risk procedures, and fewer cataract surgery patients experience systemic complications within seven days, according to a study published online Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Dhivya Perumal, M.D., from...
Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep...
Rates of Surgical Consults Lower for Black Patients
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Black Medicare patients have lower odds of receiving a surgical consultation after being admitted from the emergency department with an emergency general surgery condition versus similar White Medicare patients, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in JAMA Surgery. Sanford E....
Hair Straightening Product Use Linked to Uterine Cancer
THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of hair straightening products appears to be associated with incident uterine cancer, according to a study published online Oct. 17 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Che-Jung Chang, Ph.D., from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Research...
Ruxolitinib Cream Results in Greater Repigmentation in Vitiligo
THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with vitiligo, ruxolitinib cream results in greater repigmentation of lesions compared with vehicle control, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. David Rosmarin, M.D., from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues...
The first honeybee vaccine could protect the entire hive, starting with the queen
Scientists are developing vaccines for honeybees to help fight off infections. Courtesy Dalan Animal Health, Inc.Vaccinating the queen bee provides immune protection for all of her offspring.
Gestational Phthalate Exposure Tied to Childhood Lung Function
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Gestational exposure to phthalates is associated with reduced lung function during childhood, according to a study published in the Nov. 1 issue of Environmental Pollution. Magda Bosch de Basea, Ph.D., from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Catalonia, Spain, and colleagues...
FDA Panel Votes for Removal of Drug Meant to Prevent Preterm Births
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Wednesday voted to recommend that a controversial drug meant to prevent premature births be pulled from the market. FDA officials have said they want to withdraw the medication, Makena, because of a lack...
Disparities Seen in Receipt of Postpartum Care
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Disparities exist in the receipt of recommended postpartum care by insurance type, rural or urban residence, and racial and ethnic identities, according to a study published online Oct. 14 in JAMA Health Forum. Julia D. Interrante, M.P.H., from University of Minnesota in...
Racial/Ethnic Gaps in Outcomes Larger for Infants Conceived by ART
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Women who conceive by medically assisted reproduction (MAR) have larger racial/ethnic disparities in adverse birth outcomes, such as neonatal and fetal death, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in Pediatrics. Sarka Lisonkova, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia...
Mortality Disparities by Education Widened in the U.S. in 2020
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In 2020, there was an increase in mortality disparities by educational attainment in the United States, according to a study published online Oct. 13 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Emily C. Marlow, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta,...
