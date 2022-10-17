MIAMI - Royal Caribbean has revealed a first look at its highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, which will take the title of the world's largest cruise ship. "With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation."

