Utah State

SCOTUS Refuses to Reconsider ‘Insular Cases’ Which Advocated U.S. Colonialism over ‘Uncivilized’ and ‘Alien Races’

By Colin Kalmbacher
 3 days ago
Patriot 1st
3d ago

The Supreme court rejected this 9 to 0 it was unanimously done. It is an issue Congress could write legislation for or keep the statis as it is. They are territories not states.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Curtis Martin
2d ago

This would have been in a bid to a step forward in the lefts bid to convert these island nations into states in order to secure their vision of a one party future of socialism forever more. Yet another reason I left the left. They've gone full-on Marxist.

Carlee
1d ago

They certainly have the option to become a citizen of the US, instead of a citizen of Samoa. Being a territory has benefits, but citizenship as a US citizen is not one of them. In 2020 Us taxpayers GAVE Samoa 11.8 MILLION dollars to support the operational expenses of their gvmt, their hospital, their community College and their judicial system. The total population of Samoa and Tonga in 2030 was less than 2 million people! That's a lot of money for that number of people to benefit. Maybe they should clean up their own gvmt, just like we need to.

