SCOTUS Refuses to Reconsider ‘Insular Cases’ Which Advocated U.S. Colonialism over ‘Uncivilized’ and ‘Alien Races’

The Supreme court rejected this 9 to 0 it was unanimously done. It is an issue Congress could write legislation for or keep the statis as it is. They are territories not states.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
This would have been in a bid to a step forward in the lefts bid to convert these island nations into states in order to secure their vision of a one party future of socialism forever more. Yet another reason I left the left. They've gone full-on Marxist.
They certainly have the option to become a citizen of the US, instead of a citizen of Samoa. Being a territory has benefits, but citizenship as a US citizen is not one of them. In 2020 Us taxpayers GAVE Samoa 11.8 MILLION dollars to support the operational expenses of their gvmt, their hospital, their community College and their judicial system. The total population of Samoa and Tonga in 2030 was less than 2 million people! That's a lot of money for that number of people to benefit. Maybe they should clean up their own gvmt, just like we need to.
Related
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
New York Judge Faces Removal After Bragging To Colleagues About Pulling Gun On Black Defendant
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Fact Check: Did Trump Admin Sell Largest U.S. Oil Refinery to Saudi Arabia?
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
Following Supreme Court’s Lead, Judge Finds Right to Remove Serial Numbers From Guns
Trump threatens to deport ‘millions and millions’ of immigrants if re-elected
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 93