WCNC
Harriet's Hamburgers and Bossy Beulah's teaming up for joint location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Apartments being built next to Roof Above near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — There’s now more information about what crews have been working on at a site on the outskirts of Uptown Charlotte. A developer has submitted plans to the City of Charlotte for the Silver Hills at NoDa apartment complex at 900 North Tryon Street. The development is...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
WBTV
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
WBTV
Apply now: Mecklenburg County offering free support for local small business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small business owners have an opportunity to get specialized training for free. Mecklenburg County is recruiting for two programs: Business LaunchPad and Get Up and Grow. Business LaunchPad is a five-month program that offers participants access to subject-matter experts, business development resources, and in-kind professional service...
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
Cheap gas: Harris Teeter offering big discount this weekend at new fuel center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will be offering a 40-cent gas discount for all customers to celebrate the grand opening of its new fuel center in Steele Creek. The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center, located at 12920 South Tryon Street, is at the corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. From Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23, all customers will get 40 cents off per gallon as part of the promotion.
WCNC
Fall and Christmas at the Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our area of the state is in beautiful color right now, and spending time on the grounds of Biltmore is a wonderful way to experience the season. One of their favorite suggestions...
QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
WCNC
Pike Nursery shares tips on container gardens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Pike Nursery. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s Autumn. The leaves are falling and the cool nights are turning brisk! The flowers you planted back in spring and summer are probably starting to look a little ragged and bloomed out. Freda Rosen with Pike Nurseries is here to show us how we can transition our container gardens to Fall with plants and flowers that love the cool weather and will even last into winter,
WBTV
Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
Raleigh News & Observer
Xbox, karaoke and amenity spaces: Inside Lowe’s new $153 million South End tech hub
Three years in the making, Lowe’s officially opened its $153 million South End tech hub center on Tuesday with media tours. It will house about 2,000 workers as the home improvement giant emphasizes digital business growth. The Mooresville-based home improvement retailer occupies the entire 23-story building at 100 W....
Person drowned in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard off Brookshire Boulevard near Mount Island. MEDIC said the person was pronounced dead after 5:30 p.m. Channel 9 has a crew...
WCNC
Wheelz Pizza says: the secret to delicious pizza is in the dough!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Wheelz Pizza. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. What started as a lark in Wilmington with one food truck and a big dream has expanded to Charlotte! Wheelz Pizza has brought their delicious pizza to the Queen City. Here with more is co-owner Joy Sprenger and General Manager Brian.
power98fm.com
10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week
It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
Former Levine Museum site to become 32-story apartment tower
VeLa Development Partners will break ground early next year on a $170 million project that will replace the Levine Museum of the New South’s former home with high-rise apartments. Nick Benjamin, principal at VeLa, told CBJ on Wednesday that its plans for 200 E. Seventh St., the former site...
mynews13.com
Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
WCNC
Comments / 1