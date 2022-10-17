ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Harriet's Hamburgers and Bossy Beulah's teaming up for joint location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cheap gas: Harris Teeter offering big discount this weekend at new fuel center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will be offering a 40-cent gas discount for all customers to celebrate the grand opening of its new fuel center in Steele Creek. The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center, located at 12920 South Tryon Street, is at the corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. From Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23, all customers will get 40 cents off per gallon as part of the promotion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fall and Christmas at the Biltmore

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our area of the state is in beautiful color right now, and spending time on the grounds of Biltmore is a wonderful way to experience the season. One of their favorite suggestions...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pike Nursery shares tips on container gardens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Pike Nursery. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s Autumn. The leaves are falling and the cool nights are turning brisk! The flowers you planted back in spring and summer are probably starting to look a little ragged and bloomed out. Freda Rosen with Pike Nurseries is here to show us how we can transition our container gardens to Fall with plants and flowers that love the cool weather and will even last into winter,
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
MONROE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Person drowned in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard off Brookshire Boulevard near Mount Island. MEDIC said the person was pronounced dead after 5:30 p.m. Channel 9 has a crew...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Wheelz Pizza says: the secret to delicious pizza is in the dough!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Wheelz Pizza. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. What started as a lark in Wilmington with one food truck and a big dream has expanded to Charlotte! Wheelz Pizza has brought their delicious pizza to the Queen City. Here with more is co-owner Joy Sprenger and General Manager Brian.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week

It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy