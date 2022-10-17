ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

not here to please
2d ago

stop buying our land for your dumb golf course and condominium. we are an agricultural state. we grow and raise almost everything the country needs, from wheat, sugar beets, corn, lentils you name it. cattle, horses, lamb ect. we breed and bleed for this state. best way to not get in trouble with us, is to stay out of our way. remember this is our house your just living in it.

