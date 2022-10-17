Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community CampaignLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Compton Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
CIF Volleyball: Wilson Beats Bonita in Four
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Wilson girls’ volleyball team has been up and down this...
CIF Volleyball: Millikan Sweeps Paloma Valley
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The high school volleyball playoffs are already underway, as Millikan got...
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Bonita, CIF Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started...
PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Cabrillo, Football
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. What a difference a month makes. A short four weeks ago both Cabrillo and Jordan were primed for historic seasons after 4-0 starts heading...
CIF Volleyball: Lakewood Falls At Mira Costa
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. There was no doubt early on that Lakewood came to play in its...
PREVIEW: Lakewood Starts CIF Girls’ Volleyball Playoffs Today At Mira Costa
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Winning the Moore League with an undefeated record and finishing with a 28-6...
VIDEO: Moore League Girls’ Golf Individual Final
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
COLUMN: Should Long Beach Poly Football Be in the Moore League?
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly...
Girls’ Golf: Alyson Sor Makes History With Third Moore League Title
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Not only did Wilson’s Alyson Sor win her third Moore League Individual championship on Thursday at Recreation Park Golf Course, she made history while repeating the feat. Sor shot a 135...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Girls’ Flag Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.
LIVE UPDATES: Wilson vs. Bonita CIF Volleyball, Long Beach Poly at Chino Hills, St. Anthony at Roosevelt
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have live score updates from the first CIF Southern Section playoff matches for Wilson, Poly and St. Anthony when they start at 6 p.m. STORY...
Girls’ Golf: Sor Still Atop Moore League Final After Second Round
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Wilson’s Alyson Sor extended her lead in the Moore League Girls’ Golf Individual Final on the second day of competition at El Dorado Golf Course. Sor led by three shots...
PODCAST: Talking Long Beach Football Playoff Scenarios, CIF Playoff Divisions
This week we’re breaking down what the Moore League playoff picture could look like with a key game between Wilson and Lakewood on Friday. We also debate Long Beach Poly’s divisional fate considering the CIF Southern Section CalPreps playoff rankings format. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and...
aenews.org
Anaheim High School Football new goal and season
As they enter the 125-year anniversary of Anaheim High School, the Anaheim High School football team looks to continue its success from their CIF run from the previous year. Anaheim High School football trained throughout the summer, and they will get extra work on their own to prepare for the 2022-2023 season.
Wilson’s Alyson Sor Leads Moore League Girls’ Golf Finals
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. After the first round of the Moore League Individual Final at Skylinks Golf Course on Tuesday, Wilson’s Alyson Sor has a three shot lead on the field. Sor shot a 2-under...
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
The562 Internship Program Welcomes Eight For 2022-23
The562 is thrilled to welcome eight talented LBUSD high school students into our second class of interns for this 2022-23 school year. The interns were selected after a competitive application and interview process, which brought in applications from high schools across the city. As part of our partnership with the LBUSD, these are paid internships.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 20
Week nine of Orange County high school football begins with five games on Thursday night, Oct. 20. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your teams’ scores with our readers throughout the night on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
