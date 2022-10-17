ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Compton Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Volleyball: Wilson Beats Bonita in Four

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Wilson girls’ volleyball team has been up and down this...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Volleyball: Millikan Sweeps Paloma Valley

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The high school volleyball playoffs are already underway, as Millikan got...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Wilson vs. Bonita, CIF Girls’ Volleyball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Cabrillo, Football

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. What a difference a month makes. A short four weeks ago both Cabrillo and Jordan were primed for historic seasons after 4-0 starts heading...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Volleyball: Lakewood Falls At Mira Costa

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. There was no doubt early on that Lakewood came to play in its...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Moore League Girls’ Golf Individual Final

The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Girls’ Flag Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.
LONG BEACH, CA
aenews.org

Anaheim High School Football new goal and season

As they enter the 125-year anniversary of Anaheim High School, the Anaheim High School football team looks to continue its success from their CIF run from the previous year. Anaheim High School football trained throughout the summer, and they will get extra work on their own to prepare for the 2022-2023 season.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The562 Internship Program Welcomes Eight For 2022-23

The562 is thrilled to welcome eight talented LBUSD high school students into our second class of interns for this 2022-23 school year. The interns were selected after a competitive application and interview process, which brought in applications from high schools across the city. As part of our partnership with the LBUSD, these are paid internships.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report

School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
MISSION VIEJO, CA
