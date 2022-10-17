Shannon Vesely taught English for 41 years and raised four children. “I guess it goes without saying that during those 41 years of teaching and mothering, I had very little time to write my own stuff,” she said in an interview from her home in Ottumwa, Iowa. “Over the years, I wrote a sprinkling of things, but mostly I just held a lot of things in my head so that when I retired and actually had the time and the opportunity, I could sit down and begin to write a book. And that’s exactly what I did.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO