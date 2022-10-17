Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Elm Creek cruises past Mullen into second round of 8-man playoffs
ELM CREEK — When the defense made the stops, Elm Creek’s offense didn’t hesitate to score. Scoring from long distance on lightning-quick drives, the Buffaloes opened the Class D2 football playoffs with a 52-8 victory. “This is a team we’d seen on film and when those guys...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic hopes to end season on high note against winless Gibbon
KEARNEY — Finish strong. That is what Kearney Catholic aims to do in its final game of the season against a banged-up and 0-8 Gibbon. The Stars started the season 3-1, but have since suffered four straight double-digit losses. “I just want them to finish the season,” said KCHS...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna tops Perkins County; Loomis, Axtell eliminated
GRANT — Ravenna’s Zach Lewandowski ran for touchdowns of 5, 64 and 22 yards and passed for two more touchdowns as the Bluejays (7-2) pulled away toward the end of the first half to beat Perkins County. Lewandowski finished with 220 yards rushing and another 100 passing. The...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska cross country state meet: Memories from 'The Hill'
I stand on a high hill at the West Gate on the west side of the Kearney Country Club golf course, the site of the Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships. I’m near the starting line and the first hill climb for the runners. To get to my spot,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney ready for "playoff-type atmosphere" at Norfolk
KEARNEY — Going into the last football game of the regular season, the Kearney Bearcats are 6-2 and third in Class A District 3, putting them in solid position for the upcoming state playoffs. It’s next opponent, the Norfolk Panthers are 5-3 and fourth in the district, needing a...
Kearney Hub
Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition
KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need. Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or...
Kearney Hub
New haunted farm south of Kearney looking for volunteers
KEARNEY — When Kyle Brown suggested using his family’s rural property near the Platte River for a haunted farm experience, his wife Janelle had her doubts. Now her doubts have vanished like smoke. In its first two weekends, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams has brought in hundreds of...
Kearney Hub
Kearney State alum to read her new poetry book at Kearney Community Theatre
Shannon Vesely taught English for 41 years and raised four children. “I guess it goes without saying that during those 41 years of teaching and mothering, I had very little time to write my own stuff,” she said in an interview from her home in Ottumwa, Iowa. “Over the years, I wrote a sprinkling of things, but mostly I just held a lot of things in my head so that when I retired and actually had the time and the opportunity, I could sit down and begin to write a book. And that’s exactly what I did.”
Kearney Hub
Offutt Brass will perform in Kearney
KEARNEY — Members of the Offutt Brass like to start with a fanfare and then proceed into several pieces by American composers. “Including a march,” Staff Sargent Daniel Phrower, spokesman for the ensemble, said from his office at Offutt Air Force Base where the Offutt Brass is stationed. “We are focusing on American composers this time. We have something from Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, Henry Fillmore and Eric Ewazen, a composer who isn’t as well known. He’s a composition professor at the Julliard School. He does some great stuff.”
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash
RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car
KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties. Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.
Kearney Hub
Katrina Tomsen
I started and operated my own small business in Norfolk and had to learn some things the hard way — I know what it is like to be attacked by electronic warfare. I have had to resort back to my U.S. Military Academy training of two years and am thankful for it. Dealings with business and money are important to keep transparent. I helped to keep our condominium community running smoothly as secretary/treasurer.
Kearney Hub
Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.
Kearney Hub
Gunfire in Buffalo County dispute leads to felony convictions for Kearney man
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 44, pleaded no contest to felony terroristic threats and attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony on March 13 in rural Buffalo County. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office dismissed a charge of misdemeanor third-degree assault.
Kearney Hub
Minden pharmacy has free drug to treat fentanyl overdoses
MINDEN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Pedley Drug in Minden. The distribution began Monday.
Comments / 0