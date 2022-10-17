Read full article on original website
Georgia Recruiting: Where Commits/Targets Will Be Friday Night
The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart has always lived under the motto of ABC. Always. Be. 'Cruiting. It's the acquisition of premier talent that has elevated this Georgia Football program, and with a bye week on their hands, Georgia's coaching staff is off to see some great football players.
JUST IN: Major UGA DB Target Sets Quick Decision Date
The University of Georgia is currently hot on the recruiting trail, having landed 2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams to close out September and recently added 2024 commits Sacovie White and Ryan Puglisi. Leaving many Georiga fans to wonder who might be next. Well, one of the nation's premier talents, Chris...
Midseason Awards for The No. 1 Ranked Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia is looking strong at the halfway point of the season. The Bulldogs hold the No. 1 ranking, their record is unblemished and both the offense and defense have been putting up good numbers. Georgia's back half of the schedule is loaded though, and it will take a lot for them to maintain their current position.
