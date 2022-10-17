Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
bizneworleans.com
Uptown Commercial Historic Development Now Complete
NEW ORLEANS – The mixed-use redevelopment of the former theater at 1733 Constantinople Street has reached completion along the Baronne Street corridor in Uptown New Orleans. The 11,600-square-foot, two-story building is across the street from Martin Wine Cellar and features four commercial tenants: Deveney, a marketing agency, Zee’s Pizzeria, Lucy Boone Ice Cream (opening soon) and Sol Cura (coming soon), a hair and skincare shop. The building is near Beth Biundo Sweets and walking distance from two nearby and noteworthy hotel renovations: the Chloe and Columns.
myneworleans.com
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Celebrates the Crescent City with Special Culinary Offer
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This fall, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans invites guests to rediscover the rich culture and cuisine of one of the South’s most charming destinations with a new Experience More offer. Guests can celebrate special occasions with their loved ones whether it’s an anniversary,...
blooloop.com
Immersive Arts takes on former New Orleans park redevelopment
Immersive Arts, a design firm specialising in realistic, multi-sensory attractions and visitor experiences, has announced a new development set to take place at Jazzland, a former theme park chain property. On the site of the former Six Flags New Orleans theme park, a new mixed-use destination property called Bayou Phoenix...
Houston Chronicle
This creamy shrimp salad has Sicilian roots by way of New Orleans
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cover of "Nana's Creole Italian Table" is a close-up photo of what we in New Orleans would call red gravy. I can almost smell the thick tomato sauce speckled with flecks of onion, garlic and herbs. How many times did I watch my Sicilian grandmother make such a sauce? How many times have I made it myself?
myneworleans.com
Return of Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival has been rescheduled for November 11-13, at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Dr. in Jean Lafitte. “A year ago, our area was devastated by one of the worst storms to ever hit our state....
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new Mexican restaurant in Metairie goes much deeper than tacos and tequila
Tacos are everywhere these days. They supply the basis of many new concepts, and some riff on the idea is liable to turn up on almost any kind of menu, no matter its relation to Mexican cooking. What I’ve not seen though was anything quite like the suadero tacos at...
verylocal.com
It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all
Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
NOLA.com
Andrea Bocelli to perform in New Orleans for the first time, joined by the LPO
Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is scheduled to make his New Orleans debut with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at the Smoothie King Center on Feb. 11. After presales for Citi cardholders and Bocelli fan club members, tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 31. The Louisiana date, which...
Thrillist
Everything You Need to Know About Pontchartrain Park
In 1956, hundreds of Black New Orleans families moved to a new, safe, masterfully designed Black subdivision near Lake Pontchartrain, Pontchartrain Park. It was the first of its kind in New Orleans and is even now on the National Register of Historic Places because of it. There, while Jim Crow segregation was still very real—especially in an area flanked by whites-only neighborhoods—Pontchartrain Park residents found a Shangri-la. These days, many original residents have passed on but several families remain. Families today are starting a renaissance there, keeping the integrity of yore while improving for today.
NOLA.com
A buyer for The Esplanade mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase The Esplanade in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered shopping mall into a mixed-use, “open-air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as developers are...
NOLA.com
Lindy Boggs Medical Center redevelopment delayed as new owner tries to lock down financing
It's been 16 months since a new developer took over the shuttered Lindy Boggs Medical Center with plans to renovate the blighted former hospital into an elder-care facility. But after spending more than $600,000 on pumps, fencing and other equipment to keep the site that's sat idle since Hurricane Katrina from deteriorating further, Paul Flower, CEO of architecture and construction firm Woodward Design+Build, said this week that the project has stalled.
getnews.info
Lagniappe Chauffeured Services acquisition of The Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Cadillac Escalade, Point To Strong Demand In New Orleans Luxury Market
Louisiana’s most luxurious private transport business, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, more famously known as LCS, is offering a series of new luxury models to better serve its prestigious clientele. The renowned luxury company recently unveiled that it is adding new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybachs to its current fleet, introducing a whole new layer of prestige to the tried and tested LCS experience.
bizneworleans.com
Target to Open Smaller Format Store in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La. — The new Target store opening on Oct. 23 at 3450 Highway 190 is smaller than the company’s typical locations and closer to another Target store than it would normally be, but the general merchandise retailer had to get creative to pull off an expansion in a booming Northshore market.
NOLA.com
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
Mayor Cantrell to 'virtually participate' in Buenos Aries conference
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will virtually participate in the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina this week.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
NOLA.com
Mary J. Blige touched on more than 30 songs during 90-minute New Orleans show
Mary J. Blige essentially cued up a Mary J. Blige mixtape at a full Smoothie King Center on Saturday. During her 90-minute show, Blige and her band touched on approximately 30 songs. Most weren’t performed in their entirety. Instead, she’d hit up one or two verses and choruses, enough for everyone to sing along with the main, most memorable lines, then move on. Songs of a similar tempo rolled right into one another without interruption, as if a deejay was mixing the live performances like vinyl records.
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
Comments / 0