AZFamily
Father of 12-year-old struck by lightning in Sun City West given life-saving award
SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an extraordinary weather event last weekend, when a bolt of lightning struck 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen, military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. “On behalf of...
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale police officers holding fundraiser to help get girl to Disneyland before she loses her sight
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale are working to give a precious gift to a local girl. That gift is a trip to Disneyland, before the girl, known as Ana, forever loses her sight. The story with Ana began a few years ago, when she was rescued by knights dressed...
AZFamily
Dad saves girl after she was struck by lightning in Sun City West
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
1-year-old who drowned in bathtub in Phoenix was reportedly left alone by mother’s boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the 1-year-old girl who died after being pulled out of a bathtub at a Phoenix apartment was left alone by her mother’s boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police arrived at the complex near 27th and Glenrosa avenues around 3:30 p.m. and found the man doing CPR on the girl. Investigators learned that he was watching the baby and her three siblings.
AZFamily
Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
AZFamily
Man hit, killed while trying to cross Phoenix street on homemade motorized bicycle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street on his homemade motorized bicycle in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators say 78-year-old Frank Camacho Aguilar was trying to cross on his bike near 29th Street and Broadway Road when he was hit by a driver in a black pickup truck. Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but later died.
12-year-old West Valley girl survives being struck by lightning
A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by lightning. Her heart stopped, but her father got to her immediately and performed CPR to resuscitate her.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago indentified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
AZFamily
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
Toddler dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
A one-year-old has died after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
KTAR.com
Couple in Mesa accuses group of filming, following them from drop box
PHOENIX — A couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Monday accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box. The husband said the group was at the Mesa Juvenile Court drop box, located near Baseline and McQueen roads, at about 6:40 p.m. Monday when they were dropping off their ballots, according to the complaint.
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
AZFamily
Fake utility worker steals sentimental jewelry from Phoenix widow
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
AZFamily
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself into police, telling them he did it to burn the roof rats that were talking to him. On Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, turned...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
