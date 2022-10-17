Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
news3lv.com
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
news3lv.com
Couple sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend's father at Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple who pleaded guilty to killing the girlfriend's father and setting his Las Vegas home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero both received 22 years to life, a district court spokesperson...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Chinatown area of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting reported last month in Las Vegas's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He's identified as the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police to host community engagement events with students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are holding a series of community engagement events this week to connect with children around the valley. Police were scheduled to bring pizza for students at Paradise Elementary School on Wednesday and interact with kids. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tilman...
news3lv.com
Altercation over parking spots leaves one person dead near Nellis, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting at a residence near the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. It was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and pronounced...
news3lv.com
Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
news3lv.com
One dead following argument in central valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an argument at a central valley residential area Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the 1100 block of Century Garen Drive, near Maryland Pkwy and Reno Ave. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
news3lv.com
Murder suspect sought by police following woman's death earlier this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of killing a woman in downtown Las Vegas. The incident happened on January 1, 2022, at around 2:49 p.m. near East Owens Ave and Main Street. Responding officers...
news3lv.com
Police investigate homicide in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police locate missing 29-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. Police have located Josue Parra-Meza safely after going missing in North Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Police Department needs help locating an endangered man who went missing. Josue Parra-Meza, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at about 2:30 p.m. near his...
news3lv.com
White utility van sought after motorcyclist killed in crash on northern 215 Beltway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Northern 215 Beltway on Wednesday, and authorities are looking for a white utility van that left the scene. The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 215 at N. Durango Drive, Trooper Ashlee Wellman with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Person barricaded inside semi-truck in northeast valley taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have taken a person into custody after being barricaded inside a semi-truck in the northeast Las Vegas valley for several hours Tuesday. The incident began around 8:16 a.m. as officers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi on Cheyenne Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Gunman sought in deadly shooting near Lake Mead, Hollywood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who shot and killed another man during a fight in the east Las Vegas valley early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 12:55 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of N. Los Feliz Street, near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.
news3lv.com
Street racing incident knocks down power, bus stop in southwest valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A seven-vehicle crash as a result of street racing caused a power outage and a bus stop to be demolished in the southwest valley on Monday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported at the intersection of Fort Apache and Flamingo after multiple 911 calls around 8:55 p.m.
news3lv.com
Suspect in Henderson police shooting headed for competency hearing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of setting fire to a house last week and pointing a rifle at Henderson police officers, prompting them to open fire, is headed for a competency hearing. Mark Ellsworth, 19, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Henderson Justice Court Tuesday morning. During...
news3lv.com
Funding approved to build new parking garage in Las Vegas Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Funding to build a new parking garage in the increasingly popular Las Vegas Arts District has been approved. The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday in favor of issuing medium-term obligations to finance up to $5 million for construction. It's unclear where exactly the new...
news3lv.com
Man arrested after threatening to shoot up LGBTQ event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested after police say he sent a threatening message to an upcoming LGBTQ community event. Michael Zahara was arrested on Saturday after detectives threatened to "shoot up" a community event held by The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) of Nevada planned for Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Decision 2022: Where to find early voting sites around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting begins in Clark County on Saturday, Oct. 22, for this year's general election. Races in this year's election include contests for all Nevada statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats...
news3lv.com
Newborn girl surrendered at Henderson fire station under Safe Haven law
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newborn infant girl was surrendered Monday at a Henderson fire station, according to police. Officers responded around 2 p.m. to a station about an infant surrendered at the station, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. The girl was in good health, and...
