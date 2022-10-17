ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Chinatown area of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting reported last month in Las Vegas's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He's identified as the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police to host community engagement events with students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are holding a series of community engagement events this week to connect with children around the valley. Police were scheduled to bring pizza for students at Paradise Elementary School on Wednesday and interact with kids. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tilman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead following argument in central valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an argument at a central valley residential area Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the 1100 block of Century Garen Drive, near Maryland Pkwy and Reno Ave. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate homicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas Police locate missing 29-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. Police have located Josue Parra-Meza safely after going missing in North Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Police Department needs help locating an endangered man who went missing. Josue Parra-Meza, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at about 2:30 p.m. near his...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Person barricaded inside semi-truck in northeast valley taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have taken a person into custody after being barricaded inside a semi-truck in the northeast Las Vegas valley for several hours Tuesday. The incident began around 8:16 a.m. as officers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi on Cheyenne Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gunman sought in deadly shooting near Lake Mead, Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who shot and killed another man during a fight in the east Las Vegas valley early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 12:55 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of N. Los Feliz Street, near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in Henderson police shooting headed for competency hearing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of setting fire to a house last week and pointing a rifle at Henderson police officers, prompting them to open fire, is headed for a competency hearing. Mark Ellsworth, 19, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Henderson Justice Court Tuesday morning. During...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Funding approved to build new parking garage in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Funding to build a new parking garage in the increasingly popular Las Vegas Arts District has been approved. The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday in favor of issuing medium-term obligations to finance up to $5 million for construction. It's unclear where exactly the new...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested after threatening to shoot up LGBTQ event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested after police say he sent a threatening message to an upcoming LGBTQ community event. Michael Zahara was arrested on Saturday after detectives threatened to "shoot up" a community event held by The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) of Nevada planned for Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Decision 2022: Where to find early voting sites around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting begins in Clark County on Saturday, Oct. 22, for this year's general election. Races in this year's election include contests for all Nevada statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy