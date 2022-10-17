ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Rock, NM

rrobserver.com

Northbound Coors closed Thursday morning due to flooding, sink holes

Northbound Coors Bypass near Ellison NW was shut down Thursday morning after a water main break caused significant flooding and sink holes in the area, Albuquerque police say. “The Albuquerque Police Department is currently assisting the Water Authority with a water emergency,” police spokesman Chase Jewell said in an email. “The Water Authority has CLOSED ​all northbound Coors BL NW at Ellison RD NW as of now. We have not been advised of a estimated time for how long the roadway will be closed.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Crews continue to repair water main break in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A water main break has closed Coors Boulevard at Ellison Road in northwest Albuquerque. Police and crews from the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority are on the scene working to repair the broken water main. “This one caught us a little by surprise because it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque’s street maintenance team prepares for winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As temperatures start to drop and the seasons change, the city of Albuquerque is getting ready for the winter season. Tuesday, the city’s street maintenance division carried out a dry-run of its street clearing vehicles. Officials sent out 39 of the department’s larger vehicles and about 11 smaller vehicles to make sure […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Endorsement For Sharon Dry For Los Alamos County Council

We, the undersigned, have known Sharon Dry as a longtime member of the Los Alamos community. We endorse her for County Council, and we ask you to vote for Sharon on November 8. Sharon understands the nuances of living in Los Alamos since she has lived in the county for most of her life.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Tonight’s Council Meeting Will Not Be Livestreamed On Legistar But May Be Attended In Person Or Via Zoom

Officials with Los Alamos County indicate that due to technical difficulties, tonight’s (Tuesday’s) County Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the White Rock Fire Station 3, 129 New Mexico State Road 4, will not be live-streamed on the county’s Legistar website. The meeting will be televised on PAC 8; the public is also welcome to attend in person or join via Zoom.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Oct. 12 -18, 2022

Jesse James Klebesadel, 32, of Los Alamos was arrested October 13 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Saleena Ochoa, 26, of Mendanales was arrested October 16 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Melquiades Cordova, 36, of Los Alamos was arrested October 17 and charged with possession...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
undark.org

In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay

A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Yard Sale List – Oct. 21-22

310 Camino Encantado, Los Alamos. 10 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Christmas items. 3581 Pueblo Drive, Los Alamos. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Multi-family yard sale with designer clothes, men’s and women’s clothes, designer handbags – Coach, Prada etc. furniture, household items, decorations, kitchen utensils, computer monitor.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Public Schools Reminds Families Of Stranger Danger

Los Alamos Public Schools has been notified by the Los Alamos Police Department of a recent incident where a child was approached by a stranger and asked to enter the car. The incident did not occur on school property. An unknown male approached a child in the area of Chamisa...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near 2nd Street and San Lorenzo. Police say Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. a motorcycle and SUV were involved in a crash that left the motorcyclist dead. APD says the motorcycle was speeding and did not have its front headlight on when an SUV […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Lisa Salazar Is United Way’s New Rio Arriba Impact Director

United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) has hired Lisa Salazar as its Rio Arriba Impact Director. As a native of Northern New Mexico, Salazar joins UWNNM with a career of experience in the STEM field and outreach programs serving area youth. She has been an advocate for the health and education of the community and having worked previously as a microbiologist for the New Mexico Department of Health, Salazar brings working knowledge and experience with population epidemiology and healthcare challenges in rural communities.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico ready for walk-in adoptions

It is the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico, to help pets get off the streets and into a home full of care and love. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

