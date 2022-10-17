Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrobserver.com
Northbound Coors closed Thursday morning due to flooding, sink holes
Northbound Coors Bypass near Ellison NW was shut down Thursday morning after a water main break caused significant flooding and sink holes in the area, Albuquerque police say. “The Albuquerque Police Department is currently assisting the Water Authority with a water emergency,” police spokesman Chase Jewell said in an email. “The Water Authority has CLOSED all northbound Coors BL NW at Ellison RD NW as of now. We have not been advised of a estimated time for how long the roadway will be closed.”
KOAT 7
Crews continue to repair water main break in northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A water main break has closed Coors Boulevard at Ellison Road in northwest Albuquerque. Police and crews from the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority are on the scene working to repair the broken water main. “This one caught us a little by surprise because it...
newsfromthestates.com
Northern NM fire victims say they need help now, even with $2.5 billion on the way
About 200 people packed into a hall at Mora High School on Monday with tough questions about how they'll be compensated through a $2.5 billion fund created by Congress in late September. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source New Mexico) About 200 victims of the biggest fire in state history...
Video: APD chases California man accused of trying to set fires at gas pumps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department had to take down a driver who they think really wanted to blow up gas pumps around town. Police say 35-year-old Johnathan Nava, from California, had been spotted trying to start fires earlier in the night including a gas pump a few miles away. A chase led them […]
Albuquerque’s street maintenance team prepares for winter weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As temperatures start to drop and the seasons change, the city of Albuquerque is getting ready for the winter season. Tuesday, the city’s street maintenance division carried out a dry-run of its street clearing vehicles. Officials sent out 39 of the department’s larger vehicles and about 11 smaller vehicles to make sure […]
losalamosreporter.com
Endorsement For Sharon Dry For Los Alamos County Council
We, the undersigned, have known Sharon Dry as a longtime member of the Los Alamos community. We endorse her for County Council, and we ask you to vote for Sharon on November 8. Sharon understands the nuances of living in Los Alamos since she has lived in the county for most of her life.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Tonight’s Council Meeting Will Not Be Livestreamed On Legistar But May Be Attended In Person Or Via Zoom
Officials with Los Alamos County indicate that due to technical difficulties, tonight’s (Tuesday’s) County Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the White Rock Fire Station 3, 129 New Mexico State Road 4, will not be live-streamed on the county’s Legistar website. The meeting will be televised on PAC 8; the public is also welcome to attend in person or join via Zoom.
Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Oct. 12 -18, 2022
Jesse James Klebesadel, 32, of Los Alamos was arrested October 13 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Saleena Ochoa, 26, of Mendanales was arrested October 16 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Melquiades Cordova, 36, of Los Alamos was arrested October 17 and charged with possession...
KRQE News 13
Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
losalamosreporter.com
Yard Sale List – Oct. 21-22
310 Camino Encantado, Los Alamos. 10 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Christmas items. 3581 Pueblo Drive, Los Alamos. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Multi-family yard sale with designer clothes, men’s and women’s clothes, designer handbags – Coach, Prada etc. furniture, household items, decorations, kitchen utensils, computer monitor.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Public Schools Reminds Families Of Stranger Danger
Los Alamos Public Schools has been notified by the Los Alamos Police Department of a recent incident where a child was approached by a stranger and asked to enter the car. The incident did not occur on school property. An unknown male approached a child in the area of Chamisa...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near 2nd Street and San Lorenzo. Police say Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. a motorcycle and SUV were involved in a crash that left the motorcyclist dead. APD says the motorcycle was speeding and did not have its front headlight on when an SUV […]
losalamosreporter.com
Lisa Salazar Is United Way’s New Rio Arriba Impact Director
United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) has hired Lisa Salazar as its Rio Arriba Impact Director. As a native of Northern New Mexico, Salazar joins UWNNM with a career of experience in the STEM field and outreach programs serving area youth. She has been an advocate for the health and education of the community and having worked previously as a microbiologist for the New Mexico Department of Health, Salazar brings working knowledge and experience with population epidemiology and healthcare challenges in rural communities.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico ready for walk-in adoptions
It is the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico, to help pets get off the streets and into a home full of care and love. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by...
Comments / 0