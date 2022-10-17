ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Latest B/R report will anger some fans of the Detroit Pistons

The biggest question hanging over the offseason for the Detroit Pistons was whether they did enough to be competitive this season. We’ll get our first look tonight against the Orlando Magic, another team that is on the border of competition and tanking. This has caused some amount of division...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are warnings to every NFL GM

The NFL is a high-risk business when it comes to quarterback contracts, and we’re seeing the downside in both Arizona and Denver this season. George Paton and Steve Keim would like a do-over, please. Of course, in the NFL, just like in a grade-school cafeteria, there no take-backs. This...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

