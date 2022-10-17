Read full article on original website
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
The television event will celebrate 30 years of the classic story.
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...
Chicago P.D. is saying goodbye to one of its stars. Original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer hung up his badge on the NBC drama's Oct. 5 episode, which saw his character, Detective Jay Halstead, resign from the force and take on a new job in the army after killing a suspect during a fight. And just like his character bid farewell to his wife, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the actor took to Twitter after the episode to bid farewell to fans.
Patti LuPone is a Broadway actress known for her roles in Evita, Company, and Anything Goes. She also appeared in several TV shows over the years from Life Goes On to Frasier. She is married to her husband, Mathew Johnston. Most recently Patti took to Twitter to announce she officially...
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
Dame Angela Lansbury, the iconic actress and singer whose career spanned over 80 years in the entertainment industry, has died, her family announced Tuesday. She was 96. In a statement, her family said that Lansbury "died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. ... just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
Casting is complete for the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration, Anthony McCarten’s exploration of two 20th-century artistic giants. Into the Woods star Krysta Rodriguez will play Jean-Michel Basquiat’s girlfriend, Maya, while Erik Jenson will play Bruno Bischofberger, an art dealer and gallery owner who brings together Andy Warhol and Basquiat.
Oscar winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain reunited on Tuesday night to attend a screening of their Netflix film The Good Nurse at the Paris Theater in Midtown Manhattan. The psychological thriller based on Charles Graeber's 2013 non-fiction book premieres October 26 on Netflix, and it currently has a 79%...
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Once upon a time, a full season order for a network series was 22 episodes. These days that is now a rarity, unfortunately. But CBS has announced it has extended the episode orders for freshman scripted dramas “So Help Me Todd”, “Fire County” and “East New York.” Like most Eye net series, all three dramas skew older. But the audience count is respectable given today’s multi content landscape.
