Reese Witherspoon Leaves Us Speechless In A Lilac Dress While Promoting Her New Book In New York City
Reese Witherspoon absolutely glowed in a lavender sheath dress while discussing her new book on The View this week! The Morning Show star, 46, was photographed waving to fans while on the way to the talk show’s New York City studio. The Oscar winner donned a curve-hugging lilac-colored midi frock with long sleeves and a matching belt around her waist that helped emphasize her toned figure. She was also spotted later that day with a camel coat worn over her dress.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Dwayne Johnson reportedly sidestepped the DC movie boss to get a major character's long-awaited cameo into 'Black Adam'
Dwayne Johnson went around the DC film boss to seek approval for a major character's cameo in "Black Adam." The new Warner Bros. studio heads said yes to the cameo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Black Adam," Johnson's passion project, hits theaters this weekend. "Black Adam" hits theaters this weekend,...
Former 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Provides a Major Health Update Following Past Scares
In May 2021, Friends: The Reunion began streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The 104-minute special reunited the cast of the beloved NBC sitcom about six Manhattan-based friends trying to survive life, love, and drama. For the most part, all six of the main stars enjoyed reuniting, not the least of which was Matthew Perry.
Who Is Quintessa Swindell Dating? Details on the 'Black Adam' Actor's Romantic Life
Folks that are familiar with the Netflix series Trinkets may be familiar with the name Quintessa Swindell. Quintessa, who is non-binary and uses they/he pronouns, played Tabitha Foster on the hit show and also earned a small role on Euphoria as Anna. Now, they're is adding superhero to their ever-growing acting resume, thanks to the new DC film Black Adam.
'The School for Good and Evil' Showcases an Elaborate Fantastical World — What Was Its Budget?
When a movie boasts a cast including Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, and Cate Blanchett, our butts are seated. Well, all of these talented beauties appear in Paul Feig's Netflix film The School for Good and Evil, which is based on Soman Chainani's New York Times bestselling hexalogy of YA fantasy books.
Raven and SK Are Taking Their Love Story One Step at a Time ... and It Might Work
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind Season 3. Already in the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3, sparks are turning into fireworks, which will probably then fall down and drown, like actual fireworks. Yes, five couples get engaged by Episode 3 after their time in the pods connecting through conversations, but it’s not likely that all of these couples will last. One of the couples we’re all most hesitant about is Raven and SK.
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Is Upon Us and It's Leveling up With a Real-Life Ballerina
While most of us are still trying to process Season 2's Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Netflix has walked Season 3 of the popular dating show down the proverbial aisle. Perhaps the disconnect is releasing it in October, while folks are hyper-focused on all things spooky. Of course, one could argue that dating is somewhat terrifying.
Are Matt and Colleen Still Together? 'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Hopeful for a Lasting Union
Many fans are still nursing hard feelings from the end of Love Is Blind Season 2, but Season 3 is here to help us somewhat forget. The wild ride of singletons hoping to change their relationship status from single to married is in full swing, with viewers hopeful for a more positive ending — especially in the case of Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed.
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Contestant Zanab Catches Flights, Not Feelings With Her Career
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 on Netflix. Love Is Blind is back with another season full of compelling contestants, from the ballerina Colleen, to the Pilates instructor Raven, wildlife photographer Andrew, and more. Article continues below advertisement. We were also intrigued by Zanab...
'The School for Good and Evil' Tells Agatha's Ultimate Love Story
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil film and book series. In Netflix’s newest fantasy film, The School for Good and Evil, our favorite characters get whisked away to a brand-new world. Sophie (Sophia Anna Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) are ripped from their home and sent to learn about their powers at the Schools for Good and Evil. But naturally, they also find romance, especially Agatha.
The 'Big Sky' Actor Who Plays Carla Has a Big Resume — Here's Why You Know Her
The ABC drama Big Sky introduced plenty of new characters during its third season to go along with its new mystery. One of those fresh faces is Carla, the ex-wife of interim sheriff Beau Arlen and mother of his daughter, Emily. Everyone has recognized Beau because of actor Jensen Ackles' long tenure on The CW's Supernatural, but viewers have been scrambling to find out who plays Carla.
