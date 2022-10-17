ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Reese Witherspoon Leaves Us Speechless In A Lilac Dress While Promoting Her New Book In New York City

Reese Witherspoon absolutely glowed in a lavender sheath dress while discussing her new book on The View this week! The Morning Show star, 46, was photographed waving to fans while on the way to the talk show’s New York City studio. The Oscar winner donned a curve-hugging lilac-colored midi frock with long sleeves and a matching belt around her waist that helped emphasize her toned figure. She was also spotted later that day with a camel coat worn over her dress.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Who Is Quintessa Swindell Dating? Details on the 'Black Adam' Actor's Romantic Life

Folks that are familiar with the Netflix series Trinkets may be familiar with the name Quintessa Swindell. Quintessa, who is non-binary and uses they/he pronouns, played Tabitha Foster on the hit show and also earned a small role on Euphoria as Anna. Now, they're is adding superhero to their ever-growing acting resume, thanks to the new DC film Black Adam.
Raven and SK Are Taking Their Love Story One Step at a Time ... and It Might Work

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind Season 3. Already in the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3, sparks are turning into fireworks, which will probably then fall down and drown, like actual fireworks. Yes, five couples get engaged by Episode 3 after their time in the pods connecting through conversations, but it’s not likely that all of these couples will last. One of the couples we’re all most hesitant about is Raven and SK.
'The School for Good and Evil' Tells Agatha's Ultimate Love Story

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil film and book series. In Netflix’s newest fantasy film, The School for Good and Evil, our favorite characters get whisked away to a brand-new world. Sophie (Sophia Anna Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) are ripped from their home and sent to learn about their powers at the Schools for Good and Evil. But naturally, they also find romance, especially Agatha.
The 'Big Sky' Actor Who Plays Carla Has a Big Resume — Here's Why You Know Her

The ABC drama Big Sky introduced plenty of new characters during its third season to go along with its new mystery. One of those fresh faces is Carla, the ex-wife of interim sheriff Beau Arlen and mother of his daughter, Emily. Everyone has recognized Beau because of actor Jensen Ackles' long tenure on The CW's Supernatural, but viewers have been scrambling to find out who plays Carla.
