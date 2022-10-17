Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
communitynewspapers.com
Artistic Director Camille Marchese is Making Broad-Stroke Changes to the Grove’s Beloved Art Show
For the second year in a row, Artistic Director Camille Marchese will be overseeing all artist endeavors at the Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival. A South Florida native, Marchese is back in her hometown of Miami after spending 23 years near Orlando as an entrepreneur and volunteer director of the Winter Park Arts Festival.
communitynewspapers.com
ONE Park Tower by Turnberry Launches Beachfront Sales Gallery
Jackie Soffer and Carlos Rosso hosted a cocktail event to celebrate the grand opening of ONE Park Tower by Turnberry’s beachfront sales gallery overlooking the Crystal Lagoon at SoLé Mia in North Miami. More than 400 guests enjoyed an elevated, Ibiza-style soiree on the sand with signature cocktails, a ‘Rose All Day’ bar and gourmet ice cream truck. Attendees included Meyer Davis Studio Principal Will Meyer, Arquitectonica Principal Bernardo Fort Brescia, Aly-Khan Merali, President of Turnberry Development, and Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune Development Sales CEO, and top brokers from across South Florida.
Miami New Times
Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus
No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor joins advocates in call to ‘hold the line’ on development
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava and the Hold the Line Coalition held a news conference Tuesday morning regarding the urban development boundary, housing supply and the future of the county and Biscayne Bay. The urban development boundary, or UDB, lines were drawn four decades ago to limit...
bocamag.com
Boca Chick-fil-A Talks Fall Apart and Delray Discusses Future of OSS
Going into last week’s city council meeting, it appeared that all disagreements over a project featuring one of the chain’s popular restaurants had been resolved. The developer had struck a deal with the neighborhood association that represents Harbour East, the community just east of the 2600 North Federal Highway site. The HOA thus had withdrawn its appeal of the site plan approval by the planning and zoning board.
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Developers to break ground on Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences, the tallest residential tower in Miami
Developers will officially break ground this week on the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences in Miami, launching what will be the tallest residential tower south of New York City. The 1,094-foot building will rise 100 stories above Biscayne Bay. The building launched sales in spring 2021 and 87% of the...
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
Miami New Times
Sign of the Times? Little Haiti Residents Worry About Shrinking Neighborhood Borders
Wilkinson Sejour is angry about a sign. An otherwise unassuming street marker, the City of Miami placard at the southwest corner of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue bears a message that rubbed Sejour and his neighbors the wrong way: "YOU ARE NOW LEAVING LITTLE HAITI." Sejour, a Little...
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department executes record infrastructure investment as part of its Capital Improvement Program
While the book has just closed on Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) can claim a year for their record books due to the landmark investment of more than $550 million in critical projects in a single fiscal year as part of its multi-year, $7.8 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
Miami New Times
From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral
From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
Click10.com
Miami police chief promotes 40 during downtown ceremony
MIAMI – A year after the shakeup at The Miami Police Department, the police chief held a promotions ceremony in downtown Miami. Chief Manuel “Manny” Morales recognized about 40 executive staff members, lieutenants, and sergeants on Wednesday morning to the cheer of family and friends at the James L. Knight Center.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Opens Innovative Miami Flagship
Billionaire Boys Club, the influential streetwear imprint founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO in 2003, is opening a 5,000-square-foot flagship in Miami’s Art District. Designed by Alex Mustonen and Daniel Arsham’s New York-based installation studio SNARKITECTURE, the state-of-the-art space revamps the standard retail experience by mimicking the interior formula for an art studio. In doing so, the storefront showcases modern artworks and brand-inspired designs among innovative displays stocked with the label’s forward collections, all with the goal of driving social engagement.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Planned for Boca Raton
The Mediterranean chain's tenth Florida location will open in the beginning of next year
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
secretmiami.com
10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami
Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
iheart.com
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.
WSVN-TV
Swimming advisory issued for Miami Beach due to bacteria levels detected in water
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory has been issued in Miami Beach. The Florida Department of Health is warning people, Wednesday, about dangerous bacteria levels detected in the water at North Shore Ocean Terrace, near 73rd Street, making it unsafe for swimming. The advisory will remain in effect...
luxury-houses.net
A Sophisticated Modernist Home with Unbelievable Features Asks $11 Million in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
121 Nurmi Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 121 Nurmi Dr, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a sophisticated modernist estate built in 2020 by renown architect Daniel Kahan from Smith and Moore with unbelievable features including beautiful lighting, private gardens, summer kitchen and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 121 Nurmi Drive, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
