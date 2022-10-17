Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjan.com
Mills County Sheriff:
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Sheriff’s Officials in Mills County report five arrests occurred from Oct. 13th through the 19th. At around 9-a.m. today (Wednesday), Deputies arrested 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo, of Council Bluffs at the Pottawattamie County Jail. He was wanted on a Mills County warrant for Criminal Mischief 2nd and Burglary 3rd. Vanderloo’s bond was set at $10,000.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. TR Etomara, 32, of Atlantic, was arrested October 19th for Driving While Revoked and Providing False ID to Law Enforcement. Etomara was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release. Sotonas...
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
kjan.com
Atlantic Police report, 10/20/22: 3 arrests
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports two people were arrested Sunday (10/16): 30-year-old Asher Herrin, of Carroll, was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree, and Public Intoxication. And, 24-year-old Jeff Edecker, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intoxication. Last Saturday, 60-year-old Julie Peck, of Walnut, was...
kjan.com
Scam affecting the Shenandoah Police Department
The Shenandoah Police Department has been notified of a scam. Authorities want everyone to know that the Shenandoah P-D is NOT fundraising for new uniforms, and they are NOT calling people individually. If you do wish to donate to the Shenandoah police Department you may contact us at 712-246-3512. Thank...
kjan.com
(Update) 2 seriously injured in Cass County (IA) UTV accident
(rural Griswold, Iowa) – In an update to our prior report, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday (10/20), released additional information, with regard a UTV accident that took place Sunday afternoon. Officials say deputies and area First Responders were paged-out to a UTV accident that had occurred in the area of 550th and Richland Road.
Nebraska Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about. After getting consent to...
Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
KETV.com
Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
kjan.com
Fatal accident in Mills County Tuesday evening
(Emerson, Iowa) – A single-vehicle accident at around 8-p.m. Tuesday near the Mills/Montgomery County line, claimed the life of a man from Pottawattamie County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, from Treynor, died when the 1998 Chevy 2500 pickup he was driving crashed off of Highway 34, near Emerson.
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
KETV.com
Two people injured in Sarpy County shooting
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Bellevue early Wednesday morning. Bellevue police said they found the victims around 1 a.m. at a home near 31st Street and Golden Boulevard, south of Highway 370. Officers said the victims were adults and were expected to survive...
kjan.com
8 arrests in Adams County
(Corning, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Adams County report numerous arrests took place over the past couple of weeks. On Sunday (10/16), Deputies responded to a Domestic Violence call in the 600 block of 5th Street, in Prescott. Upon further investigation, 42-year-old Dustin Kilgore, of Prescott, was arrested for Domestic Violence/2nd offense. He was being held without bond in the Adams County Jail.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion
BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
thereader.com
Past Union President, Now Running for Sheriff, Was Deemed to Have Used Excessive Force. Then Omaha’s Police Chief Stepped in.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between The Omaha Reader and Flatwater Free Press. Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union,...
KETV.com
One person dies after single-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in northeast Nebraska, according to authorities. The Burt County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred southeast of Tekamah, which is about an hour north of Omaha. Deputies and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded and declared the...
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify man killed in parking lot early Sunday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police identify a man killed in a parking lot early Sunday morning. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway, just north of I-80, after 21 year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot. Police say Umana-Cruz's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.
KETV.com
Grand jury indicts former local nonprofit director with 5 counts of mail fraud
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A grand jury has indicted Paula R. Creps, 51, the former director of CASA in Sarpy County, with five counts of mail fraud. Investigators believe she used the nonprofit's credit card for her own personal use. Sarpy County deputies arrested Creps back in July. The...
Comments / 0