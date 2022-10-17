Read full article on original website
NME
‘The Sims 4’ is now free-to-play on all platforms
After EA and Maxis announced the news last month, The Sims 4 is now officially free-to-play for everyone. As of October 18, The Sims 4 is now permanently free-to-play through all available platforms including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This means that all users who haven’t...
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign is out now on PC and consoles
The Modern Warfare 2 campaign is live on Steam, Battle.net, Xbox, and PlayStation after some launch wobbles
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Persona 5 Royal: The Best Gifts To Give Kasumi
Raising your relationship with party members and other allies, known as confidants, plays a key role in "Persona 5." The "Royal" version of the title, which packs loads of additional content into the experience, boasts a unique confidant: cheerful gymnast Kasumi Yoshizawa. Even if you don't want Joker to start a romantic relationship with Kasumi, growing his relationship with her should still prove worthwhile.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
How To Link Your PlayStation Network And Steam Accounts
Following the release of the "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" PC port, players were buzzing with speculation after discovering several "PSNLinkingEntitlements" references were made and reported on by VGC. The files, which also included "PlayStation PC Launcher" instances, implied that PlayStation and PC were about to be more integrated than ever before. After much waiting and speculation, a patch for "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" was released, allowing players to link their PlayStation Network and Steam accounts.
The Rarest Game Boy Console Costs More Than $95,000
There are plenty of rare or special edition consoles out there for video games systems of all shapes and sizes, like the Orange Pikachu Nintendo 64 or Nintendo's PlayStation prototype. Very few of these cost as much as $100,000 — but one special edition Game Boy console comes close. This console is so rare, in fact, that reports indicate only seven copies of it exist in the entire world. Specifically, this rare device is the gold-plated version of the special edition gold Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP. That's right; a "Zelda" GBA system made with actual gold.
A Plague Tale: Requiem's Frame Rate Is Another Disappointment For PS5 And Series X Fans
As the gaming industry pushes deeper into the next generation, performance has never been a hotter topic. Recently, gamers expressed their annoyance at the highly anticipated "Gotham Knights" — a next-gen exclusive following the cancellation of the old gen ports — not having a performance mode and instead being limited to 30 frames per second, well below the next-gen standard of 60 FPS. Now, it seems that "A Plague Tale: Requiem" will have a similar frame rate lock on consoles.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: The Best Time To Use Star Potions
2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.
Persona 5 Royal All Exam Answers 2022
Believe it or not, everything isn’t about fighting in Persona 5 Royal. Gamers will have to go back to school and will be receiving exams testing their knowledge and know-how in various subjects. Instead of studying though we’re just going to cheat. Just don’t tell anyone. Here are all the exam answers in Persona 5 Royal.
IGN
We Played Pokemon and Scarlet and Here Are Our Thoughts - NVC 634
Hey Super Ninfriendos! This week on Nintendo Voice Chat, Casey DeFreitas shares her hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet! Dan Stapleton also joins the crew to talk about his review of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. We’re getting tons of new ports including Nier: Automata, No Man’s Sky, and Persona 5 Royal finally coming to the Nintendo Switch and we’re excited for them all! Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about Bayonetta 3.
Can You Play Fortnite On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck offers more customization options than meets the eye – one user even replaced its boot screen with the full "Shrek" movie. Valve's handheld console works best when playing games through the eponymous storefront, but it can download and play titles from other sources too, including battle royale behemoth "Fortnite." Playing "Fortnite" through the Steam platform is technically impossible, as the Easy Anti Cheat required to run it only works with the Epic Games launcher. Thankfully, Steam Deck users can approach the problem from a different angle.
dotesports.com
Where Super Smash Bros. started: Sakurai shares new footage and details from original prototype
If you’re unaware, Masahiro Sakurai has started his own YouTube channel and has been posting lessons and advice for budding game developers. His recent video talks about how the popular Super Smash Bros. came to be. In the video, Sakurai shared the first prototype of Smash Bros. called the...
makeuseof.com
How to Play Retro Nintendo Games on Your Switch
Nintendo has a wide variety of classic and retro games that span multiple platforms. With Nintendo Switch, a large amount of NES, SNES, and N64 titles have been made available through emulation and Nintendo Switch Online. But what titles are available, and how can you play retro games on your...
Street Fighter 6 Demo Unplayable Due To Hackers
Capcom has updated Steam's "Street Fighter 6" demo to stop people from playing. According to GamesRadar, an update to the Steam version of "Street Fighter 6" has made it, so it will no longer launch, removing the executable from the game. The official reason is that the closed beta is now over, but a mod created shortly after the demo ended allowed people to get back into the game and play in the offline versus mode. In some cases, players could also access the training mode. This mod began to spread, and naturally, Capcom did not want players to continue playing "Street Fighter 6" after the demo had ended.
Silent Hill 2 remake announced as timed PS5 console exclusive
It's also coming to PC, and "other formats" after a year
