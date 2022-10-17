ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NESN

Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge

If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith shares wild theory on Ime Udoka’s suspension

NBA fans had many different opinions on how the Boston Celtics handled head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension last month. No one, however, came up with a hot take like Stephen A. Smith did Tuesday. The Celtics suspended their coach for a year for having an inappropriate relationship with another...
FanSided

Latest B/R report will anger some fans of the Detroit Pistons

The biggest question hanging over the offseason for the Detroit Pistons was whether they did enough to be competitive this season. We’ll get our first look tonight against the Orlando Magic, another team that is on the border of competition and tanking. This has caused some amount of division...
NESN

How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks

The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
NESN

What Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Said About Possible Return

While the Boston Red Sox didn’t punch their ticket to October playoff contention this season, former catcher Christian Vázquez, now a member of the Houston Astros, will play in his second consecutive American League Championship Series. Vázquez, who previously spent the entirety of his big league career with...
NESN

What Doc Rivers Remembers Most About Celtics Legend Bill Russell

BOSTON — It’s fitting that on the night the Boston Celtics will honor the late Bill Russell, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers will be standing on the opposing sideline. Rivers cultivated a relationship with the Celtics legend during his nine seasons coaching in Boston from 2004-2013. Like many others around the NBA, Rivers revered Russell for all that he did on the court and off of it.
NESN

Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires

Former Boston Red Sox infielder, and member of the 2018 World Series-winning team, Eduardo Núñez officially retired from baseball on Thursday. “Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” Núñez shared on Instagram. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the (New York) Yankees, (Minnesota) Twins, (San Francisco) Giants, Red Sox and (New York) Mets – thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN!”
