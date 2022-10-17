ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Drew Barrymore Praises Jonathan Scott for the "Dreamy" Way He Talks About Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Watch: What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are living a dream according to Drew Barrymore. And the E.T. alum couldn't wait to tell Zooey exactly how she felt about their relationship during the Oct. 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "The way that your man speaks about you. The way he speaks about your family," the Never Been Kissed actress, who is working with Jonathan and Drew Scott on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU, told Zooey. "'I've got to get home for dinner. I need to be there every night. This is what we do this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family.'"
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
DoYouRemember?

75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters

Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather

Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
27K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy