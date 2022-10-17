Watch: What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are living a dream according to Drew Barrymore. And the E.T. alum couldn't wait to tell Zooey exactly how she felt about their relationship during the Oct. 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "The way that your man speaks about you. The way he speaks about your family," the Never Been Kissed actress, who is working with Jonathan and Drew Scott on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU, told Zooey. "'I've got to get home for dinner. I need to be there every night. This is what we do this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family.'"

