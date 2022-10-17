Read full article on original website
Drew Scott Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind the Cradle in Son Parker James’ Nursery
Property Brothers star Drew Scott added sentimental personal touches to his son Parker’s nursery. The HGTV star and his wife, Linda Phan, revealed that one of the pieces of furniture in the room once belonged to the new dad and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott. In a video shared...
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
Drew Barrymore Praises Jonathan Scott for the "Dreamy" Way He Talks About Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel
Watch: What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are living a dream according to Drew Barrymore. And the E.T. alum couldn't wait to tell Zooey exactly how she felt about their relationship during the Oct. 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "The way that your man speaks about you. The way he speaks about your family," the Never Been Kissed actress, who is working with Jonathan and Drew Scott on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU, told Zooey. "'I've got to get home for dinner. I need to be there every night. This is what we do this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family.'"
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters
Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife
Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Table of contents. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage...
Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather
Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
What Does 'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Do for a Living?
For the first six seasons of Southern Charm, cast member Shep Rose often discussed how he wasn't ready to settle down, and that he wasn't looking to be in a committed relationship. That all seemed to change on Season 7 of the hit Charleston-based show, when Shep introduced viewers to...
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Exchange Loving Messages On Instagram Amid Divorce Announcement
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict seemingly still have love for each other as the former more openly embraces their new chapters. The divorcing couple exchanged warm messages underneath an Instagram post by Mowry thanking her community for support since she announced the duo’s split. “Every book starts with a...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Natalie and Josh Still Together?
While Natalie was looking for a lasting connection, Josh left immediately after sleeping together. “I was in that moment in his arms and I forgot my name, you know?” she confessed in a solo interview. “But, it’s not the way I expected it to be.”. “I wanted...
Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home
It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
