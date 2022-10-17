Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Fed shift from quantitative tightening to 'tinkering' will emerge as a new bull factor for the stock market in 2023, Bank of America says
Central banks are "petrified of market consequences of liquidity withdrawal," BofA's investment strategist Michael Hartnett said.
Sourcing Execs Say There’s No Going Back to 2019
The sourcing and manufacturing landscape may be forever changed by the fallout from the pandemic, according to industry executives. Operational and logistical headwinds, material shortfalls, macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest have forced an evolution in the strategies and processes keeping businesses afloat, according to Macy’s senior vice president of sourcing, product development and production Bryan Riviere. At Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit on Tuesday, Riviere said companies should look to the innovative methods they used to survive the pandemic as a roadmap for future success, taking positive learnings into the next chapter of challenges. “We have a small team and we had to...
Why Fisker Stock Is Jumping by Double Digits This Week
Fisker is on track for commercial production of its Ocean SUV to begin in less than a month.
