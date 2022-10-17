ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Temperatures to drop near freezing in Lafayette as cold front pushes through

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
A cold front affecting most of the U.S. is expected to bring near-freezing temperatures to south Louisiana this week.

"What we have is a really powerful cold front moving through the area," said Chanelle Stigger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

"Behind that cold front, we have much cooler temperatures filtering into the area."

Lafayette will see highs near 65 degrees and lows near 38 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, a dramatic difference from Monday's high near 80 degrees and low near 60 degrees. Forecasters also expect Tuesday night to feel much cooler because of northerly winds that will put the wind chill near 32 degrees, Stigger said.

"It's going to feel quite chilly," she said.

Because of the cooler weather, Stigger said residents should look at protecting three of the four P's — people, plants and pets. A hard freeze is not expected and pipes should be OK, she said.

Weather: How to protect homes, plants, pets as cold weather sweeps Louisiana

Temperatures are expected to start rising Thursday with the high in the low-70s and the low in the 50s. By the weekend, temperatures are forecast to return to highs near the low-80s and lows near the low-60s.

South Louisiana's cold front is part of a system that has already pushed through parts of the central and eastern U.S. and even brought traces of snowfall to Chicago, according to its National Weather Service. Some states have issued freeze warnings.

Parts of north Louisiana near the Mississippi border are expected to be under a frost advisory.

Stigger said the forecast in south Louisiana can change and recommended people be prepared for any advisories that may be issued because of the colder weather.

