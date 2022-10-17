ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

One killed, two injured in shooting at Alcoa Highway nightclub

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyY9c_0icOZPZ500

Knoxville police have released the identities of the men shot Sunday morning at a nightclub on Alcoa Highway, the scene of another shooting less than a month ago.

Officers responded to El Pulpo Loco, located at 2909 Alcoa Highway, at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, due to reports of a shooting with multiple victims, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

Pablo Roberto Nunez Acosta, 32, of Louisville, Tennessee, died at the scene, while Anderson Sanchez, 21, of Knoxville, remains in critical condition at University of Tennessee Medical Center. A third man, Joel Canales, 28, of Knoxville, sustained a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Officers found Acosta and Sanchez in the parking lot, the spokesperson said. Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene, while Sanchez was taken to the hospital, the release stated. While officers were processing the scene, Canales showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, was treated and released.

Possible witnesses were located on scene and taken for questioning. It is believed that the shooting occurred following an altercation that started inside the club and continued in the parking lot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information that could assist on the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Shooting at same business in September

This was the second shooting at the nightclub recently, with an early Sunday morning shooting in late September.

Officers had responded to the club on Sept. 25 for a reported shooting, finding a gunshot victim who was taken to UT Medical Center, a release stated. Officers were told that a security guard at the club had fired multiple shots at a car he believed was being driven by the shooter.

While officers were still on scene at El Pulpo Loco in September, a second gunshot victim arrived at UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle, along with several potential suspects from the shooting. They were all detained and questioned by investigators.

Two occupants of that car from the incident in September were subsequently arrested after two handguns, one of which was reported as stolen, and a large amount of marijuana were found in the car. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, theft of a firearm and drug possession. The 18-year-old was subsequently charged with attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Suspect in East Knoxville fatal shooting identified by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday. KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Nightclub under investigation after shootings

A South Knoxville nightclub where five people have been shot over the past month could be shut down if police investigators determine the business is at fault. The manager of El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway, however, says the episodes of violence that have taken place outside the club didn’t involve his customers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Silver Alert: Elderly man reported missing from Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man who is at risk is currently missing, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Spall, 95, has a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

MPD: Woman shot in the face early Wednesday morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the face in Morristown early Wednesday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department. Officers arrived at Wendy Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Tiffany Purkey with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to the UT Medical Center, according to MPD.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing elderly man found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop

One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: One person hurt in shooting on Cumberland Ave. Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was shot in the hands and taken to the hospital late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers working in the Cumberland Ave. area following the Tennessee-Alabama football game heard gunshots just after 11 p.m., according to police. They found a 65-year-old man who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KFD battles early morning vacant house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department battled an early morning fire. Officials say it happened at a vacant home on 3300 block of Division Street in West Knoxville Tuesday morning. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy