#20 Pittsburgh (12-3-1, 5-2-1) remained unbeaten at home after defeating visiting Syracuse (8-6-2, 1-5-2), 2-0, on Thursday night. Syracuse controlled play for most of the first half, but, the Panthers seized on a late opportunity. An attempted cross by the Panthers was not cleared far enough by the Orange and Bri Hilsenteger drove the ball home with 1:45 left in the opening half. The tally held up for the remainder of the contest.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO