Tennis Gears Up For ITA Super Regional
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse tennis is back on the court this weekend at the ITA Super Regionals, with play taking place at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Over the course of four days, from Friday, October 21st to Monday, October 24th, all six players on the Orange roster will be competing. Draws have yet to be announced.
Babers On Dodd Trophy Watch List
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is on his second national coach of the year award watch list in as many days after being named to the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List. He was announced on the Paul 'Bear' Bryant Watch List on Wednesday as well. Babers is 1-of-20 coaches up...
No. 12 Field Hockey Home Twice This Weekend
No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 4 Louisville: Friday | Oct. 21 | 6 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | J.S. Coyne Stadium. No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 19 Rutgers: Sunday | Oct. 23 | Noon | Syracuse, N.Y. | J.S. Coyne Stadium. Friday Watch Live: ACC Network Extra. Sunday Watch Live:...
Men's Soccer Climbs To #4 In USC Top-25
Syracuse men's soccer is No. 4 in the latest United Soccer Coaches' Poll. The Orange climbed one spot from last week's rankings. In the RPI Poll, Syracuse is the top-ranked team. 'Cuse is 11-2-1 on the season, which is the best record through 14 matches since 2014. There are currently...
5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Clemson
The two remaining unbeaten teams in the ACC, and two of the nine remaining unbeatens in college football, will square off on Saturday at Noon in Death Valley. Here are five things to know about the marquee matchup. 1. Rare Battle in Death Valley. While Clemson has experienced plenty of...
Volleyball Set For Road Tilt Against Clemson and #10 Georgia Tech
Syracuse at Clemson: Friday | Oct. 21 | 7 p.m. | Clemson S.C.. | Jervey Gym. Syracuse at #10 Georgia Tech: Sunday | Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | O'Keefe Gym. CLEMSON, S.C. - Syracuse volleyball remains on the road this weekend with more league action on tap. Head Coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam and company will start things off against Clemson on Friday (Oct. 21st) in Clemson, S.C. before heading down to Atlanta, Ga. to face #10 Georgia Tech on Sunday (Oct. 23rd).
#20 Pitt Holds Off 'Cuse, 2-0
#20 Pittsburgh (12-3-1, 5-2-1) remained unbeaten at home after defeating visiting Syracuse (8-6-2, 1-5-2), 2-0, on Thursday night. Syracuse controlled play for most of the first half, but, the Panthers seized on a late opportunity. An attempted cross by the Panthers was not cleared far enough by the Orange and Bri Hilsenteger drove the ball home with 1:45 left in the opening half. The tally held up for the remainder of the contest.
Syracuse Soccer Starts Road Stretch At Pittsburgh
Game Details: Thursday, October 20, Pittsburgh, Pa., 6:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-5-2, 1-4-2) travels to Ambrose Urbanic Field to face #21 Pittsburgh (11-3-1, 4-2-1) on Thursday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network. The Syracuse-Pittsburgh Series:. Syracuse leads 12-7-4 in the all-time series record with...
Orange to Hold Pledge Drive For Uplifting Athletes Saturday
The Syracuse chapter of Uplifting Athletes will be holding a Touchdown and Turnover Pledge Drive on October 22 versus fellow chapter Clemson to shine a spotlight on the rare disease community. Orange fans can tackle rare diseases, by making a pledge for each touchdown scored and turnover forced against Clemson....
