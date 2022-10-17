Read full article on original website
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
5 Best K'Sante Counters in League of Legends
K'Sante is the newest champion coming to League of Legends. With more than 150 champions for players to choose from in League of Legends, there are bound to be champions that players struggle to deal with. This is especially true for newer champions where players are uncertain of their abilities and how to play against them. In the case of K'Sante, League of Legends' newest champion, players will have one major question when he is officially released: Which character do I pick to best counter this champion?
How to Counter Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been out for a few weeks now. While Blizzard is busy trying to fix the many bugs players are trying to figure out the best counters and hero matchups. The tank hero Zarya can be especially troublesome with her barriers that protect herself and her allies. Here are a few heroes that can potentially help counter any Zarya players.
NHL 23 Loyalty Packs Are Finally Coming After EA Sports Reverts Change
EA Sports is finally adding loyalty packs to NHL 23. Here's how many packs you'll be entitled to depending on previous game purchases.
Will There be Solos in Apex Legends?
Because of the addition of solos in Apex Legends Mobile, many players are wondering if the mode will be added in the main game. Since the beginning, Apex Legends has had a primary focus on its trios mode, only making duos available after having it as a limited-time game mode. With the addition of a solo mode in Apex Legends Mobile, many fans are left wondering if it is only a matter of time before the mode makes its way over to PC and consoles.
How to Improve Your KD in Warzone
Wondering how to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Call of Duty: Warzone? We've got you covered. Of course, it's important to understand that since Warzone is a battle royale, the fact of the matter is that there's a large amount of randomly generated factors at play that are beyond your control. Still, however, it's apparent that there are those who manage to master how to overcome what the game throws at them to consistently drop high-kill games. Here's a breakdown of how to improve your KD in Warzone.
How to Get a Free Little Legend Egg in TFT
Wondering how to get a free Little Legend Egg in Teamfight Tactics? We've got you covered. At the start of 2022, Riot Games officially launched its two-factor authentication (2FA) electronic security measures to help keep its players' accounts safe across the Riot Client, Riot Mobile and RiotGames.com. Per Riot, over...
What is Warzone Resurgence Supreme?
The new weekly playlist of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has begun and we have all of the information you need for its most exciting mode, Resurgence Supreme. Warzone Season 5 received a mid-season update that brought a brand new playlist schedule that celebrates the finale of the season by bringing back various game modes and introducing new ones. Raven Software outlined its playlist in its patch notes and announced that there it will be broken down into four weeks. Game modes will be rotated every week and players will be able to enjoy some variation of Plunder each week. Fans of Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island will also be pleased to hear that these locales will be present throughout each week.
Most Popular Weapons in Warzone of All Time
With the days counting down until the "new era" of Call of Duty officially gets underway with the launch of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, there's perhaps no better time to break down, reflect on and chronicle some of the most popular weapons ever used in Infinity Ward's original hit battle royale.
Call of Duty League 2023 Schedule Revealed
The schedule for the 2023 Call of Duty League regular season was announced in full Wednesday, revealing the Major V host and details regarding the qualifying stages for the Majors. Here's a breakdown of the 2023 Call of Duty League regular season schedule. Call of Duty League 2023 Schedule: Full...
How to Access Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teaser
Apex Legends Season 15 Golden Ticket is the key to teasers around the game's new map, set to be released in Season 15. The Golden Ticket teaser event, which is rather coyly named "A New Home," began Wednesday, Oct. 19, and gives players hints and suggestions regarding the first Apex Legends arena set to be released since Storm Point arrived in Season 11 hit in November 2021.
Apex Legends Player Shows Genius Way to Get Kills With Newcastle
A Reddit clip has been making its rounds on the internet showing a genius way to use Newcastle's ultimate ability to secure kills. With over 20 different legends to choose from and a plethora of abilities to use, it is no wonder that some players have thought of incredible ways to secure kills in Apex Legends. One of the newest heroes added to the game was Newcastle in season 13 and while his character has always been about aiding his team through his shields and defensive play, one player on Reddit managed to show off an interesting offensive use of Newcastle's ultimate ability.
Apex Legends Cheater Learns the Hard Way When Messing With ImperialHal
It is often said that cheaters never prosper. This saying rang true when a cheater in Apex Legends crossed paths with notable streamer ImperialHal and faced the consequences. Over the years, Apex Legends and other popular multiplayer games have been plagued by cheaters and hackers who constantly look for ways to boost their ranks. Through the use of methods such as aimbots, hackers have been able to provide themselves with unfair advantages during matches. Needless to say, this has led to much anger and frustration within the Apex Legends community.
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Pre-Load Times
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. Here are the times for when players can pre-load the game. CoD players have been waiting patiently for the full release of Modern Warfare 2, ever since it was announced back in June. During this time, the game made history after having the largest Beta the franchise has ever seen, achieving the most players, hours and matches played across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.
Modern Warfare 2 Legendary Multiplayer Maps
The full launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players will have some "legendary" maps to look forward to. Activision recently discussed plenty of features heading to Modern Warfare 2 at launch, and everything happening leading up to it thanks to its campaign early access. From today, Oct. 20, anyone who digitally preordered or prepurchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive access to the game's campaign a full week early.
