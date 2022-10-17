The new weekly playlist of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has begun and we have all of the information you need for its most exciting mode, Resurgence Supreme. Warzone Season 5 received a mid-season update that brought a brand new playlist schedule that celebrates the finale of the season by bringing back various game modes and introducing new ones. Raven Software outlined its playlist in its patch notes and announced that there it will be broken down into four weeks. Game modes will be rotated every week and players will be able to enjoy some variation of Plunder each week. Fans of Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island will also be pleased to hear that these locales will be present throughout each week.

2 DAYS AGO