Socorro, TX

Horizon, San Eli, Socorro make FBI’s “50 safest cities in Texas” list

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Three of the Borderland’s booming suburbs have made the FBI’s “50 safest cities in Texas” list.

Horizon City (16), San Elizario (18) and Socorro (37) made the bureau’s annual list.

As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above 2,500 residents and below 300,000 were included. You can find the full methodology here .

Safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information.

Where is the cheapest place to live in Texas? We ranked 18 cities to find out

A September study by Smart Asset also used FBI data for its list of America’s 10 Safest Cities (though criteria for this were wider), determining at least two of SmartWise’s top 50 rank among the safest in the country — those are McKinney (No. 2) and Frisco (No. 1).

These are the 50 safest cities in Texas , according to SafeWise’s analysis. Asterisks indicate cities that are new to the rankings.

50. Coppell (Dallas County)

49. Cedar Park (Williamson, Travis counties)

48. Lakeway (Travis County)

47. McKinney (Collin County)

46. Whitehouse (Smith County)

45. Woodway (McLennan County)

44. Mansfield (Tarrant, Johnson, Ellis counties)

REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know

43. Sanger* (Denton County)

42. Prosper (Collin, Denton counties)

41. Graham (Young County)

40. Anna (Collin County)

39. Cibolo (Guadalupe, Bexar counties)

38. Allen (Collin County)

37. Socorro (El Paso County)

36. Frisco (Collin, Denton counties)

35. Hewitt (McLennan County)

34. Midlothian* (Ellis County)

33. Leander (Williamson, Travis counties)

32. Sugar Land* (Fort Bend County)

31. Fredericksburg (Gillespie County)

30. Celina (Collin, Denton counties)

Whataburger, James Avery release ketchup charms

29. Helotes (Bexar County)

28. Canyon (Randall County)

27. Corinth (Denton County)

26. Manvel (Brazoria County)

25. Little Elm* (Denton County)

24. Fair Oaks Ranch (Bexar, Comal and Kendall counties)

23. Hutto* (Williamson County)

22. Keller (Tarrant County)

21. Melissa (Collin County)

20. Wylie (Collin, Dallas and Rockwall counties)

19. Friendswood (Galveston, Harris counties)

18. San Elizario (El Paso County)

17. West University Place (Harris County)

16. Horizon City (El Paso County)

15. Murphy (Collin County)

14. Flower Mound (Denton, Tarrant counties)

13. University Park (Dallas County)

Not in Europe: These Texas cities share some international names

12. Crystal City (Zavala County)

11. Heath (Rockwall, Kaufman counties)

10. Sachse (Collin, Dallas counties)

9. Southlake (Tarrant, Denton counties)

8. Fate (Rockwall County)

7. Highland Village (Denton County)

6. Elgin (Bastrop, Travis counties)

5. Memorial Villages (Harris County)

4. Colleyville (Tarrant County)

3. Fairview (Collin County)

2. Fulshear (Fort Bend County)

1. Trophy Club (Denton, Tarrant counties)

SafeWise underlines that its use of “safe” and “dangerous” terms “refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data — no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.”

The FBI also notes that rankings of its crime statistics are not a way of measuring law enforcement effectiveness in any given area.

KTSM

KTSM

