CHICAGO (CBS) – A little boy was riding his scooter outside his house earlier this year when a bus rounded the corner and hit him.The 3-year-old boy from far northwest suburban Cary later died.His family is suing and said they're afraid this will happen again. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into their fears and outlined some hefty allegations against the driver and more.There's no question the little boy was playing in the street, but his family said that's how life is in rural Cary.The 3 year old's mother spoke exclusively with CBS 2 on Tuesday after filing a lawsuit she...

CARY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO