Read full article on original website
Gregory Bodine
3d ago
Woke idiots. Now do you know the politics of those teaching your children. Actually indoctrinating your children.
Reply
9
Alexis Cannon
3d ago
Society seriously needs to stop changing fun/memories just to be politically correct!!
Reply
10
Suzan Rabadi
3d ago
That is garbage !! King and king queen and queen don’t go together !
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago high school awarded $50K in international competition
CHICAGO - A Chicago high school is being awarded a big grant after winning an international competition for supporting healthy student lifestyles. Curie High School is the only U.S. school to win the competition. They are being recognized by t4 — a nonprofit based in England that works with teachers...
courierpapers.com
MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational
The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
fox32chicago.com
Kankakee High School teacher uses racial slur against student: officials
KANKAKEE, Ill. - A Kankakee High School teacher has been placed on paid leave after saying a racial slur in the classroom in an incident that was caught on video. Kankakee School District 111 Supt. Dr. Genevra A. Walters said a teacher used a racial slur after getting into a "minor conflict" with a student who was leaving the classroom.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
West Ridge Landlord Killed In Gruesome Attack Was A Talented Pianist With A Lifelong Love Of Classical Music, Family Says
WEST RIDGE — Frances “Fran” Walker played the piano every day growing up in suburban Downers Grove, practicing scales and songs using a metronome. About 10 years after Arnold Walker last saw his sister practicing at home, he watched her play as a featured soloist in a show. There, he heard Fran Walker’s graceful mastery of a piano’s keys without the ridged clicking of a metronome and was left astounded, he said.
wjol.com
First Electric School Bus Delivered To School In Will County
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
Family of Cary 3 year old hit and killed by bus sues school districts
CHICAGO (CBS) – A little boy was riding his scooter outside his house earlier this year when a bus rounded the corner and hit him.The 3-year-old boy from far northwest suburban Cary later died.His family is suing and said they're afraid this will happen again. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into their fears and outlined some hefty allegations against the driver and more.There's no question the little boy was playing in the street, but his family said that's how life is in rural Cary.The 3 year old's mother spoke exclusively with CBS 2 on Tuesday after filing a lawsuit she...
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
North Shore woman accused of racially profiling Black man in Winnetka gets probation
A North Shore woman, who was accused of racially profiling a Black man in Winnetka, has been sentenced to probation. Video of the August 2020 confrontation between Donoshaytis — a white woman — and Otis Campbell — a Black man — went viral.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ABC7 Chicago
101-year-old Chicago convent on Near North Side to close
CHICAGO -- An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne - yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building's second floor.
ABC7 Chicago
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
Northfield woman gets probation after confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier turns violent
"I need to see your passes," the woman can be heard saying in video that captured the incident.
thechicagogenius.com
Experts Warn Mariano’s Purchasing Jewel Could Put Too Much Strain on City’s Jazz Trio Population
CHICAGO — With grocery giant Kroger exploring purchasing its competitor, Albertsons, it seems likely that Kroger-owned Mariano’s will soon own Jewel-Osco. If the deal goes through, experts warn that we’re likely to see bougie changes to Jewel stores, putting even more strain on Chicago’s already stretched thin jazz trio population.
fox32chicago.com
Quiet Chicago neighborhood rattled after four fatal shootings this year
CHICAGO - A normally quiet Far North Side neighborhood has been rattled this year. "I'm really angry. I'm really angry that these crimes are happening in our ward," said Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th Ward). There have been four fatal shootings this year in the West Ridge neighborhood — that's compared...
fox32chicago.com
Friday kicks off 5 straight days of 70-degree temps in Chicago
CHICAGO - It now looks like Chicago will piece together five days in a row of 70 degree-plus goodness. Nice weather starts today with mostly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 70s. Upper 70s will be widespread tomorrow and Sunday. Looking just as warm on Monday with...
Comments / 11