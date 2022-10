(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports three arrests.

Jessie Harman, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday on a Mills County warrant for Probation Violation. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

William Lewis, 30, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday for Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.

Kayla Yale, 25, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd Offense. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.