Onsted, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions

It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Fall Yard Waste Collection to Begin in Adrian on Nov. 2nd

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has announced its curbside Fall Yard Waste Collection schedule. The process will begin on November 2nd, and yard waste will be collected every Wednesday throughout November… except for November 23. The City will collect yard waste and bundled branches/brush each week throughout the city limits during this time period. Yard waste and bundled branches/brush must be placed at the curb no later than 7am on November 30th.
thesalinepost.com

News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department

Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
SALINE, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Police, firefighters respond to house fire

Fire departments from Hillsdale and Jonesville responded to a house fire on Sunday morning. City of Hillsdale Police got a call at 7:52 a.m. that a house at 12 West St. was on fire, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner. Hephner said both the City of Hillsdale...
HILLSDALE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor still investigating cause of mysterious bump in roadway

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is still investigating to determine the cause of a mysterious bump in a roadway that required closing the street for emergency repairs last week. Part of Glen Avenue next to a hotel construction site near downtown and the University of Michigan medical campus somehow heaved upward by an estimated 18 to 24 inches Thursday, Oct. 13, causing the street to crack.
ANN ARBOR, MI
kisswtlz.com

Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim

A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Nite Lites prepares for season with “over a million” Christmas lights

Brooklyn, Mich. — The Nite Lites Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show at Michigan International Speedway is in the midst of preparations for the 2022 holiday season. John Spink, organizer of Nite Lites for nearly three decades, told WKHM in a recent interview, “The size of it has more than quadrupled from when we first started… we’re up to I believe six and a half miles.” The display is updated every year, and Spink says they utilize over a million light bulbs in the various displays, many of which are animated. All of the light displays are Christmas-themed.
BROOKLYN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jackson-area mansion on six private acres features heated floors, pool for $1.9M

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home on a six-acre wooded lot near Jackson offers luxuries like heated floors, vaulted ceilings and a 20-foot-by-40-foot heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road in Summit Township is located off a gated drive just minutes north of Jackson College. Custom-built for its current owner in 2011, the home features 7,900 square feet of finished living space, with six bedrooms and five baths laid out across three levels that offer ample opportunity for hosting or multi-generational living.
JACKSON, MI
wlen.com

City of Adrian Gives Update on Riverview Terrace and the Adrian Inn

Adrian, MI – Adrian City Administrator, Greg Elliott, gave an update on the Riverview Terrace Situation and the Adrian Inn projects to the Commissioners at their pre meeting study session Monday night. He talked about the lease agreement the City has with Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the...

