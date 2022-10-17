Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions
It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
I-94, U.S. 127 lanes closing for construction in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Parts of U.S. 127 and I-94 are reducing to one lane in Jackson County. A single-lane closure is planned for each direction of U.S. 127 from Springport Road to Parnall Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
wlen.com
Fall Yard Waste Collection to Begin in Adrian on Nov. 2nd
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has announced its curbside Fall Yard Waste Collection schedule. The process will begin on November 2nd, and yard waste will be collected every Wednesday throughout November… except for November 23. The City will collect yard waste and bundled branches/brush each week throughout the city limits during this time period. Yard waste and bundled branches/brush must be placed at the curb no later than 7am on November 30th.
thesalinepost.com
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Police, firefighters respond to house fire
Fire departments from Hillsdale and Jonesville responded to a house fire on Sunday morning. City of Hillsdale Police got a call at 7:52 a.m. that a house at 12 West St. was on fire, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner. Hephner said both the City of Hillsdale...
Man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan campground
Deputies say that the death is believed to have been accidental.
Person suffers serious injuries in early afternoon crash on Interstate 94
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 94 in Jackson County that left one person with serious injuries.
Ann Arbor still investigating cause of mysterious bump in roadway
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is still investigating to determine the cause of a mysterious bump in a roadway that required closing the street for emergency repairs last week. Part of Glen Avenue next to a hotel construction site near downtown and the University of Michigan medical campus somehow heaved upward by an estimated 18 to 24 inches Thursday, Oct. 13, causing the street to crack.
kisswtlz.com
Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim
A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash
ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
wtvbam.com
Reserve Grand Champion hog dies in Hillsdale County barn fire
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A number of 4-H animals including a Reserve Grand Champion hog from this years Hillsdale County Fair were lost in a Monday night barn fire northeast of Reading. The Hillsdale Daily News reports the fire broke out at around 10:00 p.m. on South Sand...
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
WKHM
Nite Lites prepares for season with “over a million” Christmas lights
Brooklyn, Mich. — The Nite Lites Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show at Michigan International Speedway is in the midst of preparations for the 2022 holiday season. John Spink, organizer of Nite Lites for nearly three decades, told WKHM in a recent interview, “The size of it has more than quadrupled from when we first started… we’re up to I believe six and a half miles.” The display is updated every year, and Spink says they utilize over a million light bulbs in the various displays, many of which are animated. All of the light displays are Christmas-themed.
Lansing auto group opens new Cadillac dealership, shows off all-electric car
It has got all the bells and whistles and then some, and a local Lansing dealership is letting customers get up close and personal with it for the very first time.
33-Year-Old Joshua Davis Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Monday. The crash happened on Northbound US-127 near the Shepherd area.
Jackson-area mansion on six private acres features heated floors, pool for $1.9M
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home on a six-acre wooded lot near Jackson offers luxuries like heated floors, vaulted ceilings and a 20-foot-by-40-foot heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road in Summit Township is located off a gated drive just minutes north of Jackson College. Custom-built for its current owner in 2011, the home features 7,900 square feet of finished living space, with six bedrooms and five baths laid out across three levels that offer ample opportunity for hosting or multi-generational living.
wlen.com
City of Adrian Gives Update on Riverview Terrace and the Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – Adrian City Administrator, Greg Elliott, gave an update on the Riverview Terrace Situation and the Adrian Inn projects to the Commissioners at their pre meeting study session Monday night. He talked about the lease agreement the City has with Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the...
