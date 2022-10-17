Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of 'Spoke Locations'
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say
The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
Birmingham man convicted in blunt force trauma death of 55-year-old woman
A Birmingham man has been convicted in the 2020 slaying of a 55-year-old woman. A Jefferson County jury found Anthony Shundale Moore, 50, guilty of murder in the blunt force trauma death of Monica Long Gratton. Gratton was killed Dec. 3, 2020, in what authorities said was a domestic assault....
Trussville doctor could have medical license suspended following arrest on human trafficking charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is calling for the suspension of a Trussville doctor’s medical license after he allegedly tried to meet a teenage patient for sex. Janaki Earla, 59, is charged with human trafficking of a minor. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reports that Earla arranged a meeting with a […]
ABC 33/40 News
Two injured in shooting at student housing complex in Tuscaloosa
A shooting at a student housing complex in Tuscaloosa sent two victims to the hospital Thursday night, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Officers were called to the Vie at University Downs at 7:32 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The complex is located at 120 15th Street with a single entrance located in between two fast-food restaurants.
2 more attempted murder charges filed against suspect in Hoover police shootout
Two more attempted murder charges have been filed against the man allegedly involved in a shootout with Hoover police over the weekend. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is now charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Hoover police Officer Chad Logan, and shooting at Officer Roddy Howell, according to newly released court records.
Jefferson County pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
ABC 33/40 News
Missing person alert canceled for Talladega man missing since October 5
UPDATE: The Talladega Police Department said Bond has been located and is safe. The Talladega Police Department issued an alert for a missing person Thursday afternoon. Nelson Bond, 26, was reported missing on Oct. 5. He is listed at 6-foot-1, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Bond was last seen in Talladega driving a 2005 bronze Nissan Maxima with an Alabama tag 61A456T.
ABC 33/40 News
One pedestrian dead, another critically injured in separate incidents in Center Point
A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Center Point, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW near Center Point Parkway on reports...
Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status
A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
ABC 33/40 News
Empire fire chief walks out of fire department along with six others
Tuesday night, Empire's Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Davenport walked out along with six other firefighters. Davenport said he walked out because of some issues involving the department's board of directors. Six other firefighters, including his mother and wife, showed support by walking out with him. He said the department...
ABC 33/40 News
Two injured, one sent to hospital after apartment fire in Ensley
Two people were injured Wednesday night after a residential fire near Ensley, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. One person was found inside the apartment and was rescued before being transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition. The second patient was treated at the scene and released. Birmingham Fire said...
Student arrested after gun found at Huffman High School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports. According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was […]
Alabama teen critically injured in drive-by shooting, police say
Alabama police say a 17-year-old was shot Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., Birmingham police reported. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy critically injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Children’s of Alabama with what police said...
wvtm13.com
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 19
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . domestic violence-3rd degree; Catoma Dr. N.E. leaving the scene of an accident; 2nd Ave. S.W; damage to 2017 Nissan NV200; $500. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W;...
WAFF
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
wvtm13.com
Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
