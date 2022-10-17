Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Hiking to help area veterans and their families
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge School will host an event to support an organization that helps area veterans and their families. A ruck is a long, weighted hike that aims to challenge participants mentally and physically, and it’s the military’s way of getting through the woods.
cbs19news
Offering free mulch at Ivy MUC
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- America Recycles Day is coming up on Nov. 15, and people will be able to pick up some free mulch to mark it. The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will be offering the mulch at the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road, beginning Thursday.
WHSV
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
cbs19news
Montpelier Station Post Office has reopened
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A small post office in Orange County has reopened after it was closed abruptly this past summer. The Montpelier Station Post Office, which shares a building with a museum about segregation, shut down in August. The concern was that an exhibit called “In the...
cbs19news
Winter Wander returning to Boar's Head
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A winter holiday event at the Boar’s Head Resort is returning this year. The lights for the Winter Wander holiday light show are currently going up. Organizers say this year’s event will be larger than the one put on last year, and people...
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Department of Fire and Rescue has their annual fire demo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue had their annual fire training. This is something they do every fall to brush up on their skills and adapt to new approaches. As our county continues to grow it is essential for firefighters to have a quick approach...
commonwealthtimes.org
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Most Festive Christmas Towns in Virginia to Visit
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. As much as we love the wildflowers of spring, lakes and swimming holes in summer, and the dazzling fall colors, Christmas is arguably our favorite time of year in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg shelter seeking public’s help to adopt animals
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a “walk through the trails” for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
Augusta Free Press
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
breezejmu.org
Downtown Halloween event attracts thousands
The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes. Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR)...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these restaurants are well-known for their delicious food and exquisite service.
WSLS
Hull’s Drive-In hosts family-friendly fundraiser event
LEXINGTON, Va. – Bring in fall weather with a family-friendly event at Hull’s Drive-In for a good cause. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In is hosting an event with Be the Match for a fall fundraiser featuring the following activities:. Petting Zoo,. Trunk-or-Treat,. Inflatable Frankenstein Slide...
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news
Louisa winery, brewery wins QuadTank competition
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County business was the big winner at a Quad County Business Summit competition last week. Southern Revere Cellars won the fourth annual QuadTank Pitch Competition. Four businesses from Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Madison counties competed, presenting their ideas to support or implement...
cbs19news
Reminder to buy firewood locally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding people to get firewood locally. With the cooler days, some people may be using firewood to keep warm or spend time with friends and family. However, moving firewood can allow for the easy movement of destructive pests, such...
