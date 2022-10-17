Read full article on original website
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One
A hot war will ignite over a confrontation between U.S. and China on the issue of Taiwan, Roubini said. The economist dubbed "Dr. Doom" believes China’s reunification with Taiwan is Xi’s top priority in his subsequent terms. Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Pentagon On Possibility Of Russian Nuclear Threat: 'We Are Completely Ready'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats have raised concerns that his plans for escalation in Ukraine may not be limited to mobilizing more troops. The Pentagon responded on Tuesday to the potential threat by saying the United States is completely prepared to deal with a nuclear scenario with Russia. What...
China Held Emergency Meetings With Semiconductor Companies After Biden's Curbs: Report
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s chip restrictions and pledge support for the critical sector. What Happened: The technology overseer called executives from companies...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
US Stocks Headed For Another Tough Day Amid Mixed Earnings, Rate Worries — Tesla Extends Losses, Snap Drags Social Media Stocks Lower
U.S. stocks could languish for a third straight session on Friday, early trading in index futures show. Earnings news continues to be mixed and the uncertainty around the economic outlook could also weigh down on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks opened lower but recovered in early trading and moved into the...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Risk Rally: Analyst Says 'There's Unfinished Business' Below $19,000 For Apex Coin
Major coins traded lower on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.1% to $928 billion at 9:14 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Aave (AAVE) +3.7% $82.05. Uniswap (UNI) +2.2% $6.54. Monero (XMR) +1.8% $146.10. Why It...
Biden Could Help Lower Your Energy Bills As White House Says Companies' High Prices Amid Falling Input Costs 'Unacceptable'
President Joe Biden will soon call on energy companies to pass through lower costs to consumers "right away" as higher gas prices continue to be an overhang on his administration ahead of the mid-term elections. “The profit that energy refining companies are now capturing on every gallon of gasoline is...
Micron Bags Memory Chip Patent License Deal With Wi-LAN; Dismisses Pending Patent Litigation In US and China
Quarterhill Inc QTRHF QTRH Wi-LAN Inc's subsidiaries, Innovative Memory Solutions Inc. (IMS), North Star Innovations Inc (NSI), and Cetus Technologies Inc have forged a license and settlement agreement with Micron Technology, Inc MU. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Micron has obtained a license to patents owned by...
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
