Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick while walking to Park Middle School.
WSP Report: 4 hit-and-runs in 10 collisions near Kennewick on Weds.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy Hump Day for Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers in the Tri-Cities area, where there were 10 separate collisions reported including four in which the responsible driver failed to stop or exchange information with the person they struck. According to a social media notice from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, each of these 10 collisions...
Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them
Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
Truck tips, spills potatoes across Highway 24 near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck has tipped, spilling potatoes across Highway 24 at Bench Rd near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured. The Washington State Patrol is on scene and handling the investigation. READ: Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Teen shot by 14-year-old remains critical after weekend assault in Kennewick
Kennewick police are continuing to investigate what happened.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
Walla Walla murder suspect competent to stand trial
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Delgado, the man charged with murder following a suspicious death at an apartment complex on the 400 block of S. 1st in Walla Walla on September, 19, has been found competent to stand trial. According to court documents, Delgado, 46, can stand trial for the stabbing...
Man accused of 2014 murder in custody in Walla Walla after serving sentence
WALLA WALLA — A suspect in a fatal 2014 Walla Walla shooting is in custody at the Walla Walla County jail after serving a prison sentence in Oregon related to a 2017 drive-by shooting in Milton-Freewater. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Sat Night Shooting in East Kennewick Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
The Benton County Sheriff's Department says the situation is very "fluid" at this time. These images show areas where the woman was found (Downtown Kennewick) as well as on Chemical Drive and Cable Bridge, which are said to be part of the incident area. Fatal shooting leaves young woman dead.
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
Beloved Retired Kennewick K-9 Axel Passes Away
He retired in 2019 along with his handler, but K-9 Axel remained one of the favorite Kennewick Police K-9 officers. Now, one of the area's most famous "fur missiles" has crossed the Rainbow Bridge as many refer to the passing of a dog. Axel passes away last week. The Kennewick...
Pasco Council Wants City to Manage Animal Shelter
Wednesday, the City of Pasco released a statement indicating the City Council would prefer the Tri-City Animal Shelter be managed by the city. Animal shelter costs are shared by Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco. According to information released by way of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "After a careful look...
Price Tag Switchers Sought by Pasco Police After Theft
It's been a while since we've seen one of these pop up. Pasco Police seeking two price-tag switching suspects. October 7th, last Friday, the PPD responded to a theft that had occurred at the Pasco Walmart. According to officers, these two suspects went through the self-checkout line but did not...
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
Yes, You Can Burn Tumbleweeds in Tri-Cities But Only Under These Conditions
If you’ve lived in Tri-Cities for any length of time, then you’ve likely run over a tumbleweed or two on the highway or have had piles of them in your yard after a windstorm, they’re just a part of life in our area. It’s not surprising, in both Benton and Franklin County, the homeowner is REQUIRED to remove and dispose of these annoying rolling weeds, but just how are you to do it?
Tri-Cities judge candidate responds to claims she inflated qualifications in voters’ guide
The candidate said she stands by her experience.
Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties
RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
I Found THE Best Bathroom in WHICH Tri-Cities Business? [PHOTOS]
When you gotta' go, you gotta' go. Imagine my delight, when I came upon this astonishing gem of a restroom at a HUGE warehouse in Kennewick. We're in the process of upgrading our condominium. The carpeting has to go, in flavor of new flooring. But, before I could get into flooring browsing mode, I had to use the restroom. I was in awe of what I saw and had to get photos.
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
Richland Public Library Expanding Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program
Great News! The Richland Public Library is expanding the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program. If you're a library card holder, you can check out an attraction pass online. How cool is that? Choose the attraction you want and the date you ant to go. Before you confirm the reservation, review...
