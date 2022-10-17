Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
(CNN Business) - Walmart and other large chains will again close their stores on Thanksgiving, continuing a practice many companies first started in 2020 in response to the pandemic. “It’s a thing of the past. We’ll again be closed on Thanksgiving,” Walmart (WMT)US CEO John Furner said in an interview...
KAKE TV
Tesla earnings rebound but still short of earlier this year
(CNN) -- Tesla posted improved third quarter earnings that were generally in line with Wall Street forecasts, but profits were still just short of where they were at the start of the year before supply chain problems ate into its production and sales. In its earnings summary issued to investors...
Sourcing Execs Say There’s No Going Back to 2019
The sourcing and manufacturing landscape may be forever changed by the fallout from the pandemic, according to industry executives. Operational and logistical headwinds, material shortfalls, macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest have forced an evolution in the strategies and processes keeping businesses afloat, according to Macy’s senior vice president of sourcing, product development and production Bryan Riviere. At Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit on Tuesday, Riviere said companies should look to the innovative methods they used to survive the pandemic as a roadmap for future success, taking positive learnings into the next chapter of challenges. “We have a small team and we had to...
Comments / 0