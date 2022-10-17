ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where MarketAxess Holdings Stands With Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings MKTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 14 analysts have an average price target of $261.07 versus the current price of MarketAxess Holdings at $233.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Earnings Outlook For Range Resources

Range Resources RRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Range Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37. Range Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ORA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $93.25 versus the current price of Ormat Technologies at $83.85, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Expert Ratings for Iridium Comms

Iridium Comms IRDM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $57.0 versus the current price of Iridium Comms at $47.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Pool

Within the last quarter, Pool POOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $389.5 versus the current price of Pool at $284.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Pool...
Expert Ratings for Lennar

Within the last quarter, Lennar LEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lennar has an average price target of $94.0 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $82.00.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why

There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
Qualys' VMDR Platform Earns It Analyst Upgrade

Needham analyst Alex Henderson upgraded Qualys, Inc QLYS to Buy from Hold with a $165 price target. Qualys' VMDR product gained traction, and the investments in marketing finally started to fall into place to help drive growth. The CY2Q print was a solid one beating on Revenues and EPS and...
Short Volatility Alert: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

On Thursday, shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +4.96% to $1.27. The overall sentiment for HOOK has been Neutral. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
Analyzing Qualcomm's Short Interest

Qualcomm's QCOM short percent of float has fallen 7.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.00 million shares sold short, which is 1.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Tractor Supply Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Tractor Supply TSCO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Expert Ratings for DTE Energy

Within the last quarter, DTE Energy DTE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DTE Energy. The company has an average price target of $127.6 with a high of $141.00 and a low of $115.00.
