Which position groups have over and under performed expectations for Auburn this season?

Which position groups have been successful this season for Auburn thus far?

As we head into Auburn's bye week, it is a great time to look at all the position groups and see who has underperformed and over performed their preseason expectations.

Auburn is 3-4 heading into their bye week in a season full of a lot of downs and not many ups.

This team shows fight every single week but just hasn't been able to get it done against good competition.

Perhaps the valiant effort against the number seven team in the country, Ole Miss, is a sign of better things to come in the future.

Let's break down the position group's performances so far this year.

Quarterback In the offseason, it looked like it was Zach Calzada's job to lose, but by the start of the season, TJ Finley was named the starter, with Robby Ashford being the backup. Finley started the first three games but was replaced by Ashford after suffering a shoulder injury against Penn State. Finley and Ashford have combined to throw nine interceptions and have fumbled the ball countless times. Both quarterbacks have had moments where they shined, but overall this position group has underperformed expectations. Now, the expectations might have been a little high for Finley, who did not look very good for the Tigers a season ago, and Ashford who had never played in a college game. While Finley and Ashford have both shown flashes of being competent quarterbacks, they have not performed at a high enough level to win in the SEC. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Running Back The running back room as a whole has performed right at where everyone would have expected so far this season. Tank Bigsby has not played up to the level many thought he would this season, but he still has pretty good numbers on the year. Jarquez Hunter, on the other hand, has been fantastic. Hunter, at times, has looked like the better running back. True freshman Damari Alston has also gotten some work and has looked like he could be great for the Tigers going forward. The expectations for this running back room heading into the season were through the roof, so saying they have matched these high expectations highlights how good the backs have been. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Offensive line There is one word that can be used to sum up, the offensive line this year, and it is horrible. The expectations for this group heading into the season were for them to not be very good, and they have underperformed those expectations. Auburn quarterbacks have been sacked 18 times, and it seems they are pressured on every single drop back. On average, the running backs are getting contacted nearly half a yard into the run. The offense has not looked great this year, and a lot of it falls on the shoulders of the offensive line. This will need to be fixed for next season if Auburn wants to get back to SEC powerhouse status. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Tight End Auburn's tight ends have only caught 23 passes so far this season. Eighteen of those receptions belong to John Samuel Shenker. This position group had very high expectations heading into the season and has underperformed them so far. Much of this has to do with the offensive line troubles, as the tight ends have had to step into help pass block. Unless the offensive line can take a step forward, the Auburn tight ends will continue to be stuck to the line helping block, which is a shame since these guys are such talented receivers. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Wide Receivers The preseason expectations for the wide receivers were not very good. Many believed that Auburn would struggle at wide receiver. This has not been the case, and the Tiger wideouts have exceeded expectations thus far. Guys like Ja'Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore have been brights spot for this team. They have both shown the ability to be big play threats while also being possession receivers. The freshman Camden Brown, Jay Fair, and Omari Kelly have also done some good things making it look like this position group is in a good place going forward. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Defensive Line/Edge Rushers Heading into this season, the defensive line was supposed to be the biggest strength of this Auburn football team. That has not panned out to this point. Some things have not gone right for this position group, like losing Eku Leota for the season. Teams have also been running all over the Tigers, meaning the running backs are squirting right past the defensive line. The defensive line has 11 sacks which is not horrible, but many would have expected this number to be higher at this point of the season. While the defensive line and edge rushers have not been bad, they just have not been as good as everyone expected. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Linebacker The linebackers were supposed to be a strength of this football team, with former five-star Owen Pappoe returning and the rising stars Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner leaping onto the scene. That has not been the case so far this season. These guys have severely underperformed expectations through the first seven games of the season. We have seen Pappoe miss his gap assignment numerous times, and Steiner has missed a countless number of tackles. These guys have really struggled so far this year. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Defensive Backs The corners and safeties were supposed to be good this year, but they were mostly unproven, so we didn't know what we would get. Wow, has this group over performed expectations or what. The Auburn defensive backfield has not been letting wideouts run free, which has helped the pass rush force some poor throws. DJ James has been the biggest bright spot on this Auburn football team this season. He has played like a guy who could hear his name called early in the NFL Draft down the road. The Auburn defensive backfield takes the cake as the position group that has exceeded expectations the most so far this year. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Kicking Anders Carlson was supposed to be one of the best-returning kickers in college football this season, and things have just not gotten off to a great start for him. He has made all his extra points and is eight for ten on field goals. Those numbers sound good, but the two kicks he has missed have just come at horrible times. He is a player that will definitely turn it around over the second half of the season. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

