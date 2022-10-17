Seth and Jenni Bregman weren’t necessarily looking to take on another restaurant. But when they found out their friends and neighbors Mark Drazek and Barbara Mulas of Sidebar had plans to retire after 30 years in the restaurant industry, they knew they had to act. The Bregmans own nearby Bardo Lounge & Supper Club, and Sidebar became their neighborhood spot, the place where they spent nights eating and drinking and chatting with neighbors; they wanted to preserve it, the couple says. “I just didn’t want them to go away, honestly,” Jenni Bregman says. “It’s always been a ‘come as you are’ spot, we always meet great people at the bar, that style of an Oakland institution. Who knows what would have happened otherwise, but we wanted to be stewards of the kind of experience that we’ve had there.”

