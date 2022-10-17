ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Lakeshore Neighborhood Favorite Sidebar Is Getting an Update From the Couple Behind Bardo Lounge

Seth and Jenni Bregman weren’t necessarily looking to take on another restaurant. But when they found out their friends and neighbors Mark Drazek and Barbara Mulas of Sidebar had plans to retire after 30 years in the restaurant industry, they knew they had to act. The Bregmans own nearby Bardo Lounge & Supper Club, and Sidebar became their neighborhood spot, the place where they spent nights eating and drinking and chatting with neighbors; they wanted to preserve it, the couple says. “I just didn’t want them to go away, honestly,” Jenni Bregman says. “It’s always been a ‘come as you are’ spot, we always meet great people at the bar, that style of an Oakland institution. Who knows what would have happened otherwise, but we wanted to be stewards of the kind of experience that we’ve had there.”
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Bay Area Born-and-Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country

Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
CALISTOGA, CA
Eater

It’s Absolutely Not Too Early to Order Your Thanksgiving Pie

While it’s true that we’ve yet to don our finest Halloween attire and, in most places in the Bay Area, the leaves have yet to complete their transition from emerald to gold, the truth is this: It’s time to start thinking about your Thanksgiving table. At least, it’s time to start thinking about it if you want one of the fresh, flaky pies from the mega-hit Oakland pop-up Edith’s Pie (though it’s soon to make the transition into a permanent space) to top off your meal.
Eater

This Divisadero Italian Restaurant Is Offering a Steeply Discounted Weeknight Menu

The Bay Area is infamous for its pricey lifestyles and inaccessibly expensive luxuries — and increasingly, that includes wild and wacky restaurants, too. Now, Divisadero Street restaurant Che Fico’s smaller neighboring outpost Che Fico Alimentari is hoping to offer something slightly more affordable. Owner and chef David Nayfeld took to Instagram to let fans know about “Cena Presto,” a three-course menu for $55 the restaurant will offer Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. “This is a great way to experience our restaurant on a budget!” the Instagram post reads.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.

It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The Best Things to Eat and Drink This Halloween in San Francisco

For those who love the spooky season vibes that Halloween evokes in October, get excited because San Francisco’s bars and restaurants are ready to entertain. There are a number of costume contests to attend — including some with excellent prizes if we do say so ourselves — and bloody drinks to down, all in the name of Halloween.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

One of Napa Valley’s Best Mexican Food Destinations Just Closed

One of Napa’s favorite under-the-radar Mexican restaurants Lane 33, actually the cafe attached to the bowling alley Napa Bowl, closed on October 15. The outlet was known for its ridiculously good tacos, filled with al pastor pork and fried mashed potato, and its retro vibes. The chef, Alex Soto who worked off and on at Restaurant at Meadowood, told the San Francisco Chronicle a combination of issues led to the shuttering. “I was just trying to survive, to stay alive like any other small business,” Soto said.
NAPA, CA
sfstandard.com

Merchants Group Demands City Hall Halt Golden Gate Park Pop-Up Events

A Richmond neighborhood merchants association issued a letter to city officials demanding an end to pop-up events in Golden Gate Park that exclude nearby small businesses. The Greater Geary Boulevard Merchants and Property Owners Association sent the letter in response to two beer garden pop-ups on the park’s John F. Kennedy Drive organized by the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department over the previous two weekends.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents

A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Bailing on the Bay Area

Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This ‘East Meets West’ Berkeley Barbecue Spot Is Built on Nostalgia

Nostalgia first drew Tony Huang to open up his new restaurant, KaoKao Grill, in Berkeley. When his parents first immigrated from China and moved to Las Vegas, they “really wanted to integrate into America,” Huang recalls. “We didn’t really have a lot of money when they first came here and so it was a lot of working long hours throughout the week to put food on the table,” he says. Every Thursday was barbecue night, he remembers — his family’s way of bonding by inviting aunts and uncles for a weekly get-together in front of their Chinatown apartment complex: They’d roll out a tiny Weber grill and, while the kids played kickball, char siu or marinated chicken sizzled on the barbecue.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing

It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
daytrippen.com

15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas

Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy