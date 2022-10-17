Way back in 1978 when Van Halen hadn’t yet taken over the world, the guys in the band were just another group of guys in a band. They’d hit the road on a tour and stop to eat wherever they could because that’s how the road worked back then. And since they weren’t yet the household names they would soon become, it was a little easier for Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth to walk into a McDonald’s and order up some burgers without getting mobbed. And that’s where this now iconic pic was taken. At the oldest McDonald’s in Missouri, in a town called Crestwood. Crestwood is a suburb of south St. Louis, and this particular restaurant is the oldest Mickey D’s in the state. The original building, the one in this picture, has been torn down and rebuilt twice now. But this time they did it right. They finally added the Eddie and Dave photo permanently on display on a huge wall inside.

