Iconic Van Halen Pic Of EVH and DLR Chowing On Mickey D’s Burgers Goes On Display At Mcdonald’s
Way back in 1978 when Van Halen hadn’t yet taken over the world, the guys in the band were just another group of guys in a band. They’d hit the road on a tour and stop to eat wherever they could because that’s how the road worked back then. And since they weren’t yet the household names they would soon become, it was a little easier for Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth to walk into a McDonald’s and order up some burgers without getting mobbed. And that’s where this now iconic pic was taken. At the oldest McDonald’s in Missouri, in a town called Crestwood. Crestwood is a suburb of south St. Louis, and this particular restaurant is the oldest Mickey D’s in the state. The original building, the one in this picture, has been torn down and rebuilt twice now. But this time they did it right. They finally added the Eddie and Dave photo permanently on display on a huge wall inside.
Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized & Will No Longer Tour In 2022
“On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal," a statement on the "Margaritaville" star's social media channels reads. "Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."
Eminem’s Drug Addiction ‘Skyrocketed’ After Proof Died: ’75 to 80 Valiums a Night’
Eminem and fellow Detroit rapper Proof were friends since childhood. When Proof died in 2006, Eminem had a hard time dealing with the loss — and his drug addiction 'skyrocketed' as a result.
Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death
After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course
Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80
Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
Brawl Breaks Out At Arizona Alan Jackson Concert After Guy Punches An Old Man
We all know and love Alan Jackson as arguably the greatest country artists in not only the ’90s, but country music history. However, as great as AJ is, he doesn’t exactly put out ass whoopin’ music, and one of his concerts would be the last places I’d expect to see a fight break out.
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
3 Eddie Van Halen-signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitars – and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica – hit the auction block
The trio of stage-played six-strings come with certificates of authenticity and photographic evidence of Van Halen wielding them across various dates in 2007. Over the past two years, there have been a number of Eddie Van Halen-signed electric guitars sold at auction, and now Heritage Auctions has thrown four more into the mix: three Van Halen-signed and stage-played Charvel EVH Art Series guitars, and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica.
Keith Richards Wasn’t Sure If a Line in The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ Was a ‘Sly’ Drug Reference
Keith Richards didn't think a lyric from The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" was "completely innocent." The song became a huge hit.
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse Has a NASCAR Car Now
Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N' Roll Steakhouse, the Nashville, Tennessee, bar and restaurant owned by its namesake singer, Kid Rock, now has its own NASCAR stock car. Driver Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 debuted the Kid Rock-sponsored look on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the South Point 400, a race in NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs. (See photos of the car below.)
Carrie Underwood Belts Out Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ at Tour Kickoff
At the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, country/pop star Carrie Underwood belted out a powerful cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle." The Oct. 15 set was dominated by eight new tracks off her latest album, for which the tour is...
Charvel guitars signed by Eddie Van Halen up for auction, alongside Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica
A trio of Charvel EVH Art Series guitars have hit the auction block, with each certified to be both signed and played on stage by Eddie Van Halen himself. Hosted by Heritage Auctions, four Eddie Van Halen Charvels have been listed for sale, with three of which being confirmed to have been played on stage and autographed by the man himself.
