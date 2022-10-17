ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
towntalkradio.com

BISD Superintendent recognized at meeting

The Brownfield ISD Board of Trustees met Monday night October 17, 2022, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The main focus of the meeting was to recognize BISD Superintendent Chris Smith as the Education Service Center 17 Superintendent of the Year. The Board members honored Smith with a crystal plaque of...
BROWNFIELD, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center

It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Jo Ann DeHart

Visitation for JoAnn (Ford) DeHart, age 81, will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5 – 7 pm at the Brownfield Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10 am at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Brownfield Funeral Home.
BROWNFIELD, TX
towntalkradio.com

TownTalk Community Spotlight

Most people who live in Terry County will go to a grocery store, and a lot will go to Brownfield’s only grocery store United. If you have ever darkened the doors of United in Brownfield, specifically Monday through Friday between 7:00 am to 5:00 pm then you will most likely run into two incredible young men who are full of life and joy. I’m talking about the Elliot Brothers, J.R. Elliot, and Erik Elliot. Two young men, who do their best to create happiness among those who check out their groceries.
BROWNFIELD, TX
towntalkradio.com

TownTalk Show On-Demand: BISD Head Band Director Will Burks

Listen to this edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Will Burks, the Head Band Director for Brownfield ISD. We talk about the Spirit of the Plains Marching Band results from their UIL marching competition, plus he gives us some insight into the remainder of the school year.
University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

BRMC Board meets, familiar face added back to the Board

The Brownfield Regional Medical Center Board of Directors met in a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening October 17, 2022, with little on the open meeting section agenda. During the Consent Agenda, the Board approved the previous minutes, heard the finance report from the interim CFO, and the Administrators report from CEO Bob Pascasio. His reports were information only to the Board and he asked if any member had any questions, and no Board member had any questions.
KCBD

20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock anti-gang operation lead to the identification of 20 gang members, 33 felony arrests, and the seizure of multiple drugs. Investigators with the Lubbock Anti-Gang Center conducted a two-day “gang suppression operation” from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, according to a release. Members...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy