Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Two-thirds of board members overseeing Texas public universities are Abbott donors. They’re not shy about wielding influence.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2017, state Rep. Lyle Larson authored a bill to block any governor from appointing someone to a state board or commission who had contributed more than $2,500 a year to their campaign.
towntalkradio.com
BISD Superintendent recognized at meeting
The Brownfield ISD Board of Trustees met Monday night October 17, 2022, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The main focus of the meeting was to recognize BISD Superintendent Chris Smith as the Education Service Center 17 Superintendent of the Year. The Board members honored Smith with a crystal plaque of...
KVUE
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center
It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
towntalkradio.com
Jo Ann DeHart
Visitation for JoAnn (Ford) DeHart, age 81, will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5 – 7 pm at the Brownfield Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10 am at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Brownfield Funeral Home.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
towntalkradio.com
TownTalk Community Spotlight
Most people who live in Terry County will go to a grocery store, and a lot will go to Brownfield’s only grocery store United. If you have ever darkened the doors of United in Brownfield, specifically Monday through Friday between 7:00 am to 5:00 pm then you will most likely run into two incredible young men who are full of life and joy. I’m talking about the Elliot Brothers, J.R. Elliot, and Erik Elliot. Two young men, who do their best to create happiness among those who check out their groceries.
Names, other details released by DPS in school bus crash near Brownfield
Texas DPS said the driver of the pickup truck, Eli Garcia, 31, Brownfield was injured along with the driver of the Seagraves ISD bus, Gary Mclendon.
towntalkradio.com
TownTalk Show On-Demand: BISD Head Band Director Will Burks
Listen to this edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Will Burks, the Head Band Director for Brownfield ISD. We talk about the Spirit of the Plains Marching Band results from their UIL marching competition, plus he gives us some insight into the remainder of the school year.
University Daily
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech
Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ people told Lubbock Police
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after an accident at an industrial company near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The person who called police said he was “under a crane,” but when police arrived there was no one under any heavy machinery. LPD […]
towntalkradio.com
BRMC Board meets, familiar face added back to the Board
The Brownfield Regional Medical Center Board of Directors met in a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening October 17, 2022, with little on the open meeting section agenda. During the Consent Agenda, the Board approved the previous minutes, heard the finance report from the interim CFO, and the Administrators report from CEO Bob Pascasio. His reports were information only to the Board and he asked if any member had any questions, and no Board member had any questions.
Beto O’Rourke Stepping On Gov. Greg Abbotts Heels, New Poll Shows
With less than a month to go for election day, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is stepping on Gov. Greg Abbott’s heels, just four percentage points away,. according to the latest poll by Marist Texas. Among registered voters statewide, Abbott polled 49% compared to O’Rourke’s 45%, including those who...
Gambling At Toot’n Totum? Here’s What’s REALLY Going On.
One of the most prominent hot buttons to push in Texas is legalizing gambling. It seems many other states are starting to be ok with this and allow it to happen in various ways. A good majority of the country now allows sports betting to happen and it's easily accessible...
Crash with LCSO deputy leaves two injured, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people had minor injuries after a crash that appeared to involve a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in at 5:57 p.m. to 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle flipped over. […]
KCBD
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock anti-gang operation lead to the identification of 20 gang members, 33 felony arrests, and the seizure of multiple drugs. Investigators with the Lubbock Anti-Gang Center conducted a two-day “gang suppression operation” from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, according to a release. Members...
fox34.com
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
Comments / 0