Where MarketAxess Holdings Stands With Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings MKTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 14 analysts have an average price target of $261.07 versus the current price of MarketAxess Holdings at $233.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts...
Earnings Outlook For Range Resources

Range Resources RRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Range Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37. Range Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Spire

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $75.43 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $67.00.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Analyst Ratings for Pool

Within the last quarter, Pool POOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $389.5 versus the current price of Pool at $284.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Pool...
Expert Ratings for Iridium Comms

Iridium Comms IRDM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $57.0 versus the current price of Iridium Comms at $47.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why

There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
Expert Ratings for Lennar

Within the last quarter, Lennar LEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lennar has an average price target of $94.0 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $82.00.
Where Steven Madden Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Steven Madden SHOO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Preview: HNI

HNI HNI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HNI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64. HNI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Qualys' VMDR Platform Earns It Analyst Upgrade

Needham analyst Alex Henderson upgraded Qualys, Inc QLYS to Buy from Hold with a $165 price target. Qualys' VMDR product gained traction, and the investments in marketing finally started to fall into place to help drive growth. The CY2Q print was a solid one beating on Revenues and EPS and...
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
NorthWestern Earnings Preview

NorthWestern NWE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NorthWestern will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62. NorthWestern bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Where Tractor Supply Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Tractor Supply TSCO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for DTE Energy

Within the last quarter, DTE Energy DTE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DTE Energy. The company has an average price target of $127.6 with a high of $141.00 and a low of $115.00.
Earnings Outlook For Celestica

Celestica CLS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Celestica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. Celestica bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp FSBC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Five Star Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66. Five Star Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
Analyzing Qualcomm's Short Interest

Qualcomm's QCOM short percent of float has fallen 7.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.00 million shares sold short, which is 1.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
