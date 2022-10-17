Read full article on original website
Related
Where MarketAxess Holdings Stands With Analysts
MarketAxess Holdings MKTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 14 analysts have an average price target of $261.07 versus the current price of MarketAxess Holdings at $233.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts...
Earnings Outlook For Range Resources
Range Resources RRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Range Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37. Range Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Spire
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $75.43 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $67.00.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Analyst Ratings for Pool
Within the last quarter, Pool POOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $389.5 versus the current price of Pool at $284.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Pool...
Expert Ratings for Iridium Comms
Iridium Comms IRDM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $57.0 versus the current price of Iridium Comms at $47.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why
There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Expert Ratings for Lennar
Within the last quarter, Lennar LEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lennar has an average price target of $94.0 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $82.00.
Where Steven Madden Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Steven Madden SHOO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Preview: HNI
HNI HNI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HNI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64. HNI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Qualys' VMDR Platform Earns It Analyst Upgrade
Needham analyst Alex Henderson upgraded Qualys, Inc QLYS to Buy from Hold with a $165 price target. Qualys' VMDR product gained traction, and the investments in marketing finally started to fall into place to help drive growth. The CY2Q print was a solid one beating on Revenues and EPS and...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
NorthWestern Earnings Preview
NorthWestern NWE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NorthWestern will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62. NorthWestern bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Where Tractor Supply Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Tractor Supply TSCO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for DTE Energy
Within the last quarter, DTE Energy DTE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DTE Energy. The company has an average price target of $127.6 with a high of $141.00 and a low of $115.00.
Earnings Outlook For Celestica
Celestica CLS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Celestica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. Celestica bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp FSBC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Five Star Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66. Five Star Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
Analyzing Qualcomm's Short Interest
Qualcomm's QCOM short percent of float has fallen 7.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.00 million shares sold short, which is 1.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0