Carrie Underwood has made multiple headlines with Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses throughout 2022, but her love for them goes back decades. Her massive North American tour kicked off earlier this week, which included a cover of "Welcome to the Jungle," so we wanted to take a closer look at her GN'R fandom over the years.
Carrie Underwood covers Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle on her tour's opening night, and kills it
Slash has said that “epic” new music from Guns N’ Roses is on the way. During an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the guitarist was asked if the band had any plans for new music in the not-so-distant future. According to Blabbermouth, Slash...
Throat cancer survivor and actor Val Kilmer is thriving after “Top Gun: Maverick” made $1.453 billion at the global box office this summer and became the highest-grossing film of this year. The film is set to remain in theaters and is available for purchase on digital platforms such...
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
A partially-deaf woman was humiliated in the middle of a Broadway performance for using a closed captioning device that an on-stage diva wrongfully assumed was a cell phone. Samantha Coleman, a partially deaf and blind Broadway fanatic, was sitting in the front row of the Hadestown musical on Thursday when star Lillias White, 71, halted in twice middle of the show to call the spectator for 'recording on her cellphone.'
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
The last week of Elvis Presley's life was filled with tasks ordinary to the life of the entertainer as he prepared for yet another tour, scheduled to start on Aug. 17, 1977.
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
