An In-Depth Look at Carrie Underwood’s Guns N’ Roses Fandom

Carrie Underwood has made multiple headlines with Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses throughout 2022, but her love for them goes back decades. Her massive North American tour kicked off earlier this week, which included a cover of "Welcome to the Jungle," so we wanted to take a closer look at her GN'R fandom over the years.
Slash says “epic” new Guns N’ Roses songs are coming

Slash has said that “epic” new music from Guns N’ Roses is on the way. During an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the guitarist was asked if the band had any plans for new music in the not-so-distant future. According to Blabbermouth, Slash...
Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’

Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
Broadway star humiliates partially-deaf and blind theater fan by accusing her of recording Hadestown performance, after mistaking closed-captioning device for a phone

A partially-deaf woman was humiliated in the middle of a Broadway performance for using a closed captioning device that an on-stage diva wrongfully assumed was a cell phone. Samantha Coleman, a partially deaf and blind Broadway fanatic, was sitting in the front row of the Hadestown musical on Thursday when star Lillias White, 71, halted in twice middle of the show to call the spectator for 'recording on her cellphone.'
Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death

After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
