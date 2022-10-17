Read full article on original website
Mall at Stonecrest reopens after non-fatal shooting, officials say
A dispute between two men at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in one man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.
Police searching for 3 hooded suspects who tried breaking into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of three suspects who tried breaking into a home. Video shows three suspects who are all wearing hoods and backpacks walk up to a home on Old Wesley Place on September 30. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Woman re-arrested after husband dies month after DeKalb shooting, officials say
A woman who previously had a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County is back in j...
Remains of 7-year-old girl, grandmother who died in South Fulton house fire found
Remains of 7-year-old girl, grandmother who died in South Fulton house fire found Firefighters said Wednesday that the bodies of two adults were pulled from the rubble. Two people remained unaccounted for. CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Firefighter say the remains of a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother who...
'Detainee' dies in custody at Fulton County Jail, sheriff's office says
ATLANTA — A person died while in custody earlier this week at the Fulton County Jail, the Fulton Sheriff's Office said. There were no identifying details about the individual made available by authorities, nor was any information about how they died provided. The status of the individual's incarceration was...
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
2 dead, 5 injured after driver flees Midtown traffic stop, hits Uber vehicle
Two people are dead after a driver fleeing from Atlanta police crashed into another vehicle at a Midtown intersection early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Clayton County Police searching for missing 23-year-old man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police officers said they need help finding a 23-year-old man. According to officials Marques Scott left his home on the 500 block of Wexdwood Drive in Riverdale on October 17 and hasn't been seen since. Scott has brown eyes, and black hair. He is 5’09 in height and weighs about 160 pounds.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
Fundraiser launched for family of worker shot to death in Buckhead
An online fundraiser has been launched to aid the family of a man shot to death and carjacked in Buckhead last week. Chr...
'Four of my family members are gone' | Man who escaped South Fulton house fire grieves multiple losses
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Investigators in Fulton County are trying to figure out how a Wednesday morning house fire started, which claimed the lives of four people, including a child. Firefighters recovered the bodies of the final two victims Thursday afternoon in a massive house fire in the City...
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
Cobb County father hospitalized with brain injury after being hit while riding motorcycle
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is recovering in the hospital after his family says he was hit by a car while he was on his way home. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the victim’s family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
2 taken to hospital after Woodstock house fire
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a fire at a Woodstock home. This happened on Evans Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning. Cherokee County Fire officials said the situation is under control and crews are overhauling the house and hitting any remaining hot spots.
'That could've been me' | Atlantic Station says it is adding security to the area after recent shootings sent innocent bystanders to the hospital
ATLANTA — Security at Atlantic Station is beefing up following two shootings within two weeks of each other, where two bystanders were sent to the hospital. The most recent shooting happened early on Wednesday at 17th Street. Atlanta Police are still searching for a car involved in a "gun battle," where a woman driver was caught in the middle of gunfire.
Suspect shatters foot while running from officer after trying to carjack woman, toddlers, police say
MORROW, Ga. — Morrow police have arrested a man they say broke his foot while running away from an officer. Officers say they were called to a gas station on Mt. Zion Road on Monday night after a woman reported a man trying to steal her car. Body camera...
