Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Clayton County Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police officers said they need help finding a 23-year-old man. According to officials Marques Scott left his home on the 500 block of Wexdwood Drive in Riverdale on October 17 and hasn't been seen since. Scott has brown eyes, and black hair. He is 5’09 in height and weighs about 160 pounds.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 taken to hospital after Woodstock house fire

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a fire at a Woodstock home. This happened on Evans Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning. Cherokee County Fire officials said the situation is under control and crews are overhauling the house and hitting any remaining hot spots.
WOODSTOCK, GA
11Alive

'That could've been me' | Atlantic Station says it is adding security to the area after recent shootings sent innocent bystanders to the hospital

ATLANTA — Security at Atlantic Station is beefing up following two shootings within two weeks of each other, where two bystanders were sent to the hospital. The most recent shooting happened early on Wednesday at 17th Street. Atlanta Police are still searching for a car involved in a "gun battle," where a woman driver was caught in the middle of gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
