NECN
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
NECN
How Voters Feel About Millionaire's Tax, Driver's License Ballot Questions
Nearly six in 10 likely Massachusetts voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver's licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling Group survey of...
NECN
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
NECN
NOAA Releases Its Winter Outlook. How Much Snow Will New England Get?
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its winter weather outlook, and New England will be in the crosshairs of a warmer than average winter. The outlook examines the probability of precipitation and temperatures deviating -- above or below -- from a normal winter. NOAA’s outlook doesn’t look at specific...
NECN
Weekend Forecast: Sunny Saturday, Then Showers Sunday
After a frosty start to the day, temperatures are finally hopping back to the 60s for the afternoon. We’re enjoying another sunny day, and dry conditions persist. A high pressure system will allow us to warm up into the upper 60s Saturday. Saturday will become the official pick of...
