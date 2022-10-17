Malden teachers go on strike after negotiations stall

Court issue injunction to stop Haverhill teachers strike 02:20

MALDEN – Teachers in Malden went on strike Monday after lengthy negotiations with the school district stalled over the weekend. Schools were closed Monday and all after-school activities were canceled, including sports, due to the strike.

The decision to hit the picket lines left families of more than 6,000 students scrambling to make alternative plans to start the week with no school.

The school district said negotiations lasted all day Sunday, but no agreement was reached. More negotiations were underway all day Monday into the evening.

Union members said they have lost teachers to other districts that offer more pay, causing staffing shortages and overcrowded classes.

"This is a small amount of discomfort for what I know will be a long-term benefit for Malden because we'll be able to retain the quality educators we have and we'll be able to attract new educators with what we think will be a desirable package of benefits," said Dr. Douglas Dias, a grade 6-12 S.T.E.M. teacher and union negotiator.

"We want to go back to work, we want to settle this contract disagreement, and we're ready to go back at any time," Dias said.

"We've had a lot of teachers and administrators that we've trained and grown here in Malden and they've left to go to other districts that have higher pay, better working conditions, and they were really sad to have left this amazing community," high school teacher Chris Giordano.

According to the Malden School Department, the city offered teachers and administrators a 4% raise during the first year, and supporting staff would see a 24% raise.

